Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He’s Not ‘Super Worried’ About Struggles In Two-Minute Drills

The Steelers have struggled in two-minute scenarios with Aaron Rodgers, but the veteran quarterback isn’t concerned about practice drills. He has often done well during Seven Shots drills, but two-minute drills have typically not ended well. Why exactly isn’t he more worried about that? He explained when addressing the media earlier this week.

“Two-minute [offense] has a different dynamic to it based on what calls have been made that day, and fatigue”, Rodgers said, via the Steelers’ website. “You have a plan for that based on film study, like what calls you want to get to. I’m never super worried about that”.

Rodgers is talking about practice scenarios, to be clear, and that’s not quite the real thing. Although you may want to “win” a drill, there is a lot more that goes on. That’s one of the reasons, he previously said, he prefers joint practices to preseason games.

“We’re trying different things in the two-minute, we have some quick calls, some longer calls, different things that maybe they’ve been used to cadence wise”, Rodgers said. “We’re working through it. It’s been some good learning experiences through that time about concepts and thinking on the fly and testing these guys. Try and find a positive in all that. We’ve definitely been improving with that”.

Aaron Rodgers has 23 career fourth-quarter comebacks and 34 game-winning drives. He is reasonably confident in his ability to lead an offense down the field and doesn’t need to prove that. Instead, he can use the two-minute scenarios to work on specific things, including his rapport with certain players. Even if you don’t score a touchdown or kick a field goal, you’ll have worked on what you set out to grow.

Of course, it doesn’t help ease the concern of those on the outside. Rodgers won’t play in the preseason at all with the Steelers, so he is sort of a mystery. Even during his miserable season with the Jets last year, however, he managed two fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives. The fact that he needed three game-winning drives to win five games tells you a lot about that Jets team.

What’s more important than winning two-minute drills in practice is honing skills that will help you score points in two-minute drills in games that matter. Now in his 21st NFL season, that’s what Aaron Rodgers is focused on. A four-time NFL MVP, he really doesn’t need to “win” any drills in practice. He is building toward winning games in the regular season and making a playoff run.