Aaron Rodgers Connection, Prior Interest Could Make WR Malachi Corley Steelers’ Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for an addition to their WR room and an interesting player just became available. Former New York Jets WR Malachi Corley has been waived today, per Jordan Schultz on X.

Sources: The #Jets are waiving WR Malachi Corley. The former 3rd-round pick out of Western Kentucky is a talented player who needed a change of scenery and a better scheme fit. pic.twitter.com/SdlKdQ2aJ3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2025

While the Steelers are more likely to pursue a veteran receiver with a track record, Corley was teammates with Aaron Rodgers last year and came in for a pre-draft visit prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Also, WR coach Zach Azzanni went to his Pro Day.

Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni at the Western Kentucky pro day on Monday to see WR Malachi Corley, per https://t.co/qo98xtt4aV #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/lLoxGU6Tbw — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 25, 2024

He didn’t find much success in New York, appearing in nine games with three receptions on six targets for 16 yards, but he was viewed as a raw receiver coming out of Western Kentucky. He wouldn’t be starting from scratch with Rodgers due to their work together last season.

Corley had great stats at Western Kentucky, which is what ultimately made him the 65th overall pick last year. From 2022 to 2023, he caught 180 passes for 2,279 yards and 22 TDs. He led the FBS in forced missed tackles and YAC, averaging 9.2 in the latter over his last two seasons.

At 5105, 207 pounds, Corley ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day with a 4.22 short shuttle time.

Rodgers called Malachi Corley his “favorite receiver in the draft” last year, and may have been part of the reason the Jets drafted him in the first place. Rodgers seemed to have a large say in what happened in New York. That hasn’t been the case in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers could still take that into account if they mull putting in a waiver claim on Corley.

The waiver order is processed in reverse order of the standings from last season. There is no guarantee the Steelers would be awarded him if they put in a claim, but Corley is one of the interesting names to consider on cutdown day.

If he clears waivers, the Steelers could bring him in as a free agent, and one would think their previous rapport with him and his connection to Aaron Rodgers would have him interested as he gets a fresh start elsewhere.