Aaron Rodgers Builds His Perfect Receiver (And It Includes DK Metcalf)

Aaron Rodgers has played with lots of great receivers. And as someone who appreciates history, he knows the game and its stars as well as anyone. While no receiver is perfect, Rodgers played a fun game with former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden to take the best traits of each one to create the “perfect” wideout.

Here’s how Rodgers made his selections.

Speed – Julio Jones

Size – DK Metcalf

Hands – Jordy Nelson

High-Point Ability – Randy Moss

Football IQ – Davante Adams

Rodgers’ list shows plenty of love to past and present teammates. For years in Green Bay, he played with Nelson and Adams. Rodgers also said Adams has the best releases of any receiver he’s ever seen. It’s why Rodgers basically brought Adams to New York last season, even if the plan to jump-start the Jets’ offense never worked out.

Metcalf makes the list for his size. It’s hard to argue. A unicorn at 6033, 230 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms, he presents matchup problems to any NFL cornerback. Metcalf has already flashed his size in training camp, boxing out corners on slants while flashing the speed and burst to run away in the open field.

Jones and Moss are also hard to argue with given their Hall of Fame talents.

Pittsburgh has Metcalf but it’s an offense that lacks perfection at receiver. Rodgers and Metcalf are still working on their timing, though that connection has heated up since a subdued first week. The Steelers have far bigger questions elsewhere. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson were set to battle for No. 2 duties. But Austin has missed half of training camp while Wilson’s play started slow though it has ramped up since.

Instead, the Steelers will rely on its deep group of tight ends. Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith will be mainstays of the passing game while Rodgers has praised Darnell Washington’s unique size and catch radius.

The Steelers don’t need perfection this year. They need Metcalf to stay healthy and be the team’s No. 1 with the others complementing him. If those two things happen, Rodgers and this offense will surpass expectations.