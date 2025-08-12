Aaron Rodgers Avoids Injury After Brief Tuesday Scare

Aaron Rodgers had a brief injury scare this afternoon during the Steelers’ final training camp practice. It initially appeared to be a calf injury, but may have just been a flesh wound from getting stepped on. Mike Tomlin said it was nothing “of any significance” today after practice, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X.

Rodgers ultimately returned to practice and did not miss a rep.

Mike Tomlin says Aaron Rodgers got stepped on but there’s nothing “of any significance to it.” Tomlin says he was able to return and didn’t miss a rep. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 12, 2025

Here’s how the story unfolded in chronological order earlier today.

According to Pryor, Rodgers was stepped on during practice and came up gingerly after the play.

Looks like he’s got a cut on the front of his right shin, which would further indicate he got stepped on by OL/DL https://t.co/eo0Z3puHsW — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 12, 2025

Reporters at practice pointed out what appeared to be a superficial cut on his shin, but trainers briefly wrapped his leg in ice before quickly removing the wrap and walking him to the next field over.

Here is the wrap, from Pryor.

Aaron Rodgers getting a big bag of ice wrapped on his right shin. pic.twitter.com/BoatWWQHaH — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 12, 2025

Rodgers returned to the team drill shortly after and took a couple drop backs. Our Alex Kozora reported no obvious restrictions in the way he was moving with a black wrap on his lower leg. That wrap is consistent with a bandage, which is a good sign that this is a superficial wound and not a soft-tissue injury.

Rodgers taking drops and throwing. Don't see any restrictions on him. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 12, 2025

He returned for the next 11-on-11 team period as the starting quarterback.

What briefly appeared to be a Russell Wils0n-level training camp nightmare ended up being a flesh wound. Crisis averted.

The Steelers just wrapped up the Saint Vincent College portion of their 2025 training camp. Next up is a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a preseason contest against them on Saturday evening. Given that Rodgers returned today, he should be a participant at the joint practice.

Tomlin has said he may hold Rodgers out of the preseason entirely, but that was stated last Thursday and has nothing to do with this minor injury scare.