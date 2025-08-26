Aaron Rodgers Asked Packers Reporter ‘About The Status’ Of WR Romeo Doubs

Despite trading for DK Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a noticeable weakness at wide receiver. Training camp and the preseason cleared things up slightly, but not enough to say that the Steelers’ have a definitive No. 2 receiver. The Steelers could still add at that position, and perhaps they’ll look at a receiver that has experience with Aaron Rodgers. In a recent conversation with Bill Huber of Packers On SI, Rodgers checked in on Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs, his former teammate.

“Rodgers called on Monday, one day before roster cuts; interestingly, he asked about the status of receiver Romeo Doubs,” Huber wrote Monday.

It’s unclear why exactly Rodgers was asking about Doubs. Inquiring about the receiver’s “status” could mean that Rodgers was wondering if the Packers are going to part ways with Doubs. It could also just be Rodgers checking in on a former teammate whose roster spot isn’t secure. Rodgers’ words aren’t made crystal clear, so it’s hard to tell exactly what he meant.

Doubs was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2022. While he and Rodgers were only together for one season, the quarterback has had positive things to say about Doubs. With Rodgers throwing him the ball, Doubs posted 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Since the two of them parted ways, Doubs’ career hasn’t exactly exploded. He’s continued to be a productive player, recording over 600 yards in each of the past two seasons, but the Packers have a crowded receiver room. That seemed to lead to some frustrations from Doubs last year, which resulted in him being suspended for one game.

Despite that, Doubs’ relationship with the Packers doesn’t seem fractured. Head coach Matt LaFleur recently made it a point to say that the Packers won’t cut Doubs. It sounds like they intend on keeping him.

Romeo Doubs is NOT going anywhere & Matt Lafleur is annoyed it's even a question.@packers #gopackgo pic.twitter.com/8dPVCxSkO1 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 21, 2025

A reunion between Doubs and Rodgers seems unlikely, but it’s not impossible. The Packers’ receiver room is no less crowded. Perhaps they’d be willing to part with Doubs in a trade.

Again, Rodgers might not be trying to get the Steelers to pursue Doubs. He could’ve just been checking on one of the few players he’s still familiar with in Green Bay.

However, if the receiver becomes available, he makes sense as a target for Pittsburgh. The season is almost here, so anyone the Steelers acquire will have to jump on a moving train. They won’t have much time to build chemistry with Rodgers. Given their familiarity, it likely wouldn’t take Doubs as much time to jell with Rodgers.

The Steelers should look at all options at receiver. Whether Doubs is one of them remains to be seen.