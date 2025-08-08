‘A Steal For A 5th-Round Pick’: Yahya Black ‘The Most Intriguing Guy’ This Preseason, Fittipaldo Says

Yahya Black was the second of two defensive linemen the Steelers drafted, but he is drawing just as much anticipation. Throughout training camp, the rookie has garnered a reputation for two things: run defense and swatting passes. Well, maybe those two things and a comically undersized practice jersey that nicely accentuates his Buddha belly.

As 6-5, 336 pounds, Black is hard to miss on the field. And it’s also apparently hard to throw the ball over his head, because he has been batting down passes like it’s going out of style. And his stout run defense is certainly getting the attention of those in camp, including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

“The one guy I want to see if it translates from the practice field to a game—he’s been awesome out there, the coaches love him—is Yahya Black”, he said on 93.7 The Fan yesterday, previewing tomorrow’s Steelers preseason opener.

“This guy is looking like he might be a steal for a fifth-round pick”, Fittipaldo added of Black. “I know we’re only three weeks into camp, [and] that’s why I’m saying he’s got to do it in games. But this guy is huge, he bats down passes, and he’s been a force in the run game, too.

“They haven’t been afraid to put him out there with the 1s and he’s done really well with the 1s, too. I think Black is the most intriguing guy to watch in this preseason”.

Were it not for a broken pinky, many Steelers fans would have certainly been most excited to see sixth-round QB Will Howard play. Derrick Harmon and Kaleb Johnson will draw eyes as well, of course. But Yahya Black is certainly an interesting player to monitor and, as Fittipaldo said, how the accounts of practice translate under the lights.

With Cameron Heyward not playing, Black should see a significant amount of snaps in Jacksonville, perhaps even with the starters. Before even stepping into a stadium, he seems to be angling not just for a roster spot, but a place in the rotation, which is impressive for a mid-round draft pick.

Which is no wonder why Fittipaldo would say he looks like a steal. Of course, anybody in the fifth round who looks more than halfway decent is basically a steal. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves, as is common for this time of year. Yahya Black will be under the lights for the first time tomorrow night, and then we’ll have our own eyes to tell us what we think.