‘A Show We Pay Tickets For’ Calvin Austin III Shoots Down Idea Tomlin’s Message Is Stale

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get further away from their last playoff win, more questions are asked about head coach Mike Tomlin. After the Steelers finished the 2024 season on a four-game losing streak before bowing out of the playoffs in humiliating fashion to the Baltimore Ravens, the big storyline was whether Tomlin’s message had gotten stale.

While it seems like a valid question, as Pittsburgh had no fight in their last five games, players in the locker room, like WR Calvin Austin III, say Tomlin still captures the locker room like it is his first day.

“I feel like Coach T. has kind of defied that [growing stale in the locker room] just because whenever he speaks, I feel like we’re at like a show that we pay tickets for because it’s an honor for us to hear him talk,” said Austin on Movin’ the Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Tomlin is entering his 19th season as head coach of the Steelers and is the longest-tenured head coach in American pro sports. The generation of athletes Tomlin leads now is completely different than when he first took the Steelers’ job in 2007. It would make sense for Tomlin’s message not to resonate with players in 2025, but it does.

One reason Tomlin is able to captivate his audience is that he is a skilled orator. His speaking style is telling the truth, using his trademark Tomlinisms to get the truth across. Critics of Tomlin say his Tomlinisms are him speaking in empty cliches, but the players don’t feel that way.

There are plenty of reasons to be critical of Tomlin. Not having a playoff win since the 2016 season is unacceptable. But the criticism should not be about him growing stale in the locker room. Instead, it should be about talent evaluation or scheme.

It is clear that the players still love Tomlin. They view it as a show they have tickets for. Hopefully, Austin’s words can finally put the silly discussion around Tomlin’s messaging in the locker room to bed.