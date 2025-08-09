2026 NFL Draft Summer Scouting Series: Offensive Guard

It’s a return of our Summer Scouting Series here at Steelers Depot as we highlight 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls who are generating buzz prior to the start of the 2025 college football season. This year, we will highlight several position groups which may interest the Steelers, and three to four names that could entice Pittsburgh once the pre-draft process really gets underway. This edition looks at offensive guard.

Summer Scouting Series — Defensive Line

Summer Scouting Series – Wide Receiver

Summer Scouting Series — Offensive Tackle

Summer Scouting Series — Safety

No. 75 EMMANUEL PREGNON, OG, OREGON — 6-5, 318 POUNDS

The top-ranked guard on Mock Draft Database is Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, who is entering his first season with the Ducks after playing for USC in 2024. The 6-5, 318-pound redshirt senior started his college career with Wyoming in 2020, spending his first two seasons as a reserve before becoming a full-time starter in 2022. Pregnon transferred to USC in 2023 where he started 25 games, quickly establishing himself as one of the better guards in the country thanks to his combination of size and movement skills.

Pregnon has quick feet to mirror in pass protection as well as to get out in space as a puller. He is known for his strength too as a physical run blocker at the point of attack who likes to finish with power. He needs to clean up some of the technicalities of his game — he likes to lunge into his blocks — but watch Pregnon as he tries to establish himself as the top guard prospect to come off the board next April.

No. 77 JAEDEN ROBERTS, OG, ALABAMA — 6-5, 327 POUNDS

Jaeden Roberts is a former four-star recruit coming out of Houston who has developed during his time with the Crimson Tide, going from a reserve in 2021 and 2022 to starting the final eight games of 2023 and starting 12 games last season. The 6-5, 327-pounder is a mauler in the run game, having the size as well as the physicality to knock defenders back as he establishes dominance at the line of scrimmage.

With Tyler Booker moving on to the NFL, Alabama will rely on Roberts to be the leader on the interior of its offensive line this season. He has plenty of the traits and measurables that you look for in a starting NFL offensive lineman, but he will need to tie it all together in 2025 to warrant being a Day 2 selection in the 2026 draft.

No. 55 AR’MAJ REED-ADAMS, OG, TEXAS A&M — 6-5, 330 POUNDS

Ar’maj Reed-Adams starred at DeSoto High School in Texas before signing with Kansas and playing in 31 games with 15 starts from 2020-2023. He transferred back to his home state in 2024, committing to Texas A&M where he started 13 games last season. He is now recognized as a team captain heading into the 2025 season.

The 6-5, 330-pounder is a brute of a man who has the size and strength to displace defenders off the line of scrimmage with his power. His arm length paired with his punch and length drive generates a strong push. Reed-Adams also has solid movement skills for his size and plays calm and composed in pass protection, making him an enticing prospect to keep an eye on this fall.

No. 71 CHASE BISONTIS, OG, TEXAS A&M — 6-6, 320 POUNDS

Chase Bisontis starts on the opposite side of Ar’maj Reed-Adams for the Aggies, giving them a formidable 1-2 punch at guard. Bisontis committed to Texas A&M as a four-star recruit and became an immediate starter for the Aggies. He started all 13 games as a true freshman in 2023, 12 games at right tackle and at right guard in the team’s bowl game. In 2024, Bisontis started 10 games at left guard, showing his versatility and reliability along the offensive line.

Bisontis plays with a nasty demeanor as he looks to finish defenders to the turf in the running game. He has good movement skills on the interior, having spent time at tackle, and feels more comfortable inside with the ideal frame to anchor in pass protection as well. His pedigree and tools are there for him to be a good NFL player, but his consistency in pass protection this season will go a long way in determining his draft stock.

No. 52 DJ CAMPBELL, OG, TEXAS — 6-3, 321 POUNDS

The Texas Longhorns return DJ Campbell from last year’s team that made it to the CFP semifinal. He started 16 games last season and has started 30 games total at right guard since 2022 after being ranked the top guard in the nation in his recruiting class. The squatty 6-3, 321-pound Campbell has the pedigree, and the tape backs it up. He held his own against the likes of Michigan’s Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, who were first-round draft picks in 2025.

Campbell is a powerful blocker with the size, strength, and frame made for run blocking. Campbell is also a capable pass protector, having a basketball background that helps him cover ground laterally. He will be tasked with protecting Arch Manning this season, but his upside is the ceiling when it comes to his prospects as a future pro.