2026 NFL Draft Summer Scouting Series: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Welcome back to Steelers Depot’s Summer Scouting Series. In this series, we highlight 2026 NFL Draft prospects who are generating buzz prior to the 2025 CFB season. The Pittsburgh Steelers may circle back to these prospects once the season ends and the pre-draft process ramps up.

GARRETT NUSSMEIER, QB, LSU (R-SENIOR) — 6-1, 215 POUNDS

THE GOOD

— Has good mass relative to his frame

— Is athletic enough to maneuver the pocket

— Keeps his eyes downfield

— Shows the ability to make off-platform throws while on the move

— Fits the ball into tight windows

— Has the arm strength to stretch the field vertically

— Drops the ball in the bucket accurately down the seam

— Uses torque to get the ball to his target when off-center

— Attacks the middle of the field, picking apart coverage

— Displays exceptional character, both on and off the field

— Shows poise while throwing under pressure

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal height and size for the position

— Possesses a modest athletic profile

— Doesn’t threaten opposing defenses on the ground

— Throws lower-velocity passes

— Locks onto his first target instead of continuing his progression

— Gets too confident in his arm and can be sloppy with his footwork

— Forces the ball into coverage at times

— Has several bad interceptions on his tape

— Will be a 24-year-old rookie

BIO

— Redshirt senior from St. Charles, La.

— Born Feb. 7, 2002 (age 23)

— Father, Doug, played QB in the NFL and is the New Orleans’ Saints offensive coordinator

— Moved 12 times while growing up, living in eight different states and Canada due to his father’s career

— Four-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Played high school football in Flower Mound, Texas

— 2021: backup quarterback for the Tigers as a true freshman and redshirted

— 2022: Appeared in seven games and completed 52-of-84 passes for 800 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions

— 2023: Appeared in seven games and started the team’s bowl game, completing 48-of-78 attempts for 591 yards, four touchdowns, and a single interception

— 2024: Started all 13 games and completed 337-of-525 passes for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions

— SEC Academic Honor Roll (2021-22), 2020 Under Armour All-American Game invitee

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Garrett Nussmeier was born to be an LSU Tigers starting quarterback. He was born in St. Charles, La., his mother’s hometown. His father, Doug, was a successful quarterback at the University of Idaho before getting drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1994. The elder Nussmeier played five seasons before becoming a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. This season will be his first as the Saints’ offensive coordinator.

As a child, the younger Nussmeier bounced around following his father’s career. When it was time to select a college, his heart took him home to Louisiana and he signed with the LSU Tigers. After sitting behind future NFL Rookie of the Year and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, Nussmeier impressed in his first season as a full-time starter. He threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 64.2 percent of his passes.

Nussmeier’s tape reveals a smart, poised passer who is effective under pressure. He has the mobility to maneuver in the pocket and deliver accurate passes while on the move. See the clip below against Ole Miss. Nussmeier evades pressure while keeping his eyes downfield to locate his receiver and complete the pass for the first down.

Nussmeier isn’t afraid to throw under pressure; he will stand in the pocket and take a hit if it means making the play. Watch this completion Nussmeier makes against Florida. The young quarterback gets rocked by a Gators defensive end as he releases the ball perfectly, placing it over the defensive back to his receiver for the score.

Nussmeier isn’t a serious running threat like some other quarterbacks in this draft, but he has enough mobility to escape the pocket and pick up ground yardage. In this clip against Alabama, he evades pressure and exploits an open running lane for the first down.

While Nussmeier may not be a potent ground threat, his awareness in the pocket helps him evade pressure and reset his feet to throw. In this clip against Ole Miss, Nussmeier works around a defender and manages to deliver a strike across the field, hitting his receiver in stride for a significant gain.

Nussmeier’s passing touch may be the best part of his game. He shows no fear passing to the middle of the field and throwing into tight coverage. He often trusts his receiver to be in the right place at the right time. In the clip below, Nussmeier’s anticipation helps him throw a perfectly placed ball to his tightly covered target.

His excellent pocket presence is on full display as Nussmeier attacks the middle of the field in the clips below. He keeps his eyes downfield while stepping up in the pocket, delivering a touchdown in the first clip and a first down in the second clip.

Nussmeier has the arm strength to push the ball vertically and accurately to his intended targets. Watch the clips below against UCLA and Arkansas as Nussmeier lofts it up to the end zone on both plays. Notice he leads his intended target over the shoulder, and both throws result in touchdowns.

While Nussmeier is not afraid to attack defenses and throw the ball off-platform, his overconfidence can be a detriment. His gunslinger mentality can result in turnovers. In the second half against Texas A&M last season, Nussmeier threw three interceptions, effectively ending LSU’s chances at a comeback victory.

CONCLUSION

Garrett Nussmeier has the intangibles that you look for in an NFL quarterback, but his lack of ideal measurements and turnover propensity limit his ceiling. He lacks ideal height, size, and athleticism compared to the modern quarterback archetype. He doesn’t have the same dual-threat capabilities that other prospects have while his footwork and decision-making need improvement to be a reliable NFL starter.

Nussmeier needs to show that he can build on his strengths. such as throwing with poise against pressure. He must limit his turnovers this season to be considered a Day 1 prospect. His heart and smarts are off the charts, but as of now, Nussmeier may end up being a high-floor instead of a high-ceiling prospect.

Projection: Day 2

Games Watched: at Texas A&M (2024), at Florida (2024), vs Ole Miss (2024), vs Alabama (2024)