2026 NFL Draft Summer Scouting Series: Cornerback

It’s a return of our Summer Scouting Series here at Steelers Depot as we highlight 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls who are generating buzz prior to the start of the 2025 college football season. This year, we will highlight several position groups which may interest the Steelers, and three to four names that could entice Pittsburgh once the pre-draft process really gets underway. This edition looks at cornerback.

Summer Scouting Series — Defensive Line

Summer Scouting Series – Wide Receiver

Summer Scouting Series — Offensive Tackle

Summer Scouting Series — Safety

Summer Scouting Series — Offensive Guard

NO. 3 JERMOD MCCOY, CB, TENNESSEE — 6-0, 193 POUNDS

The favorite to be the top cornerback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft as things stand today is Jermod McCoy from Tennessee, who is a physical specimen. He possesses good height, length and size for the position, but what sticks out the most about McCoy’s game is his movement skills. His stop-start quickness jumps off the tape, being able to effortlessly transition with receivers in coverage. Pair that with impressive straight-line speed, and you have the makings of a potential shutdown cornerback at the next level.

McCoy proved that he was the real deal last year, posting four interceptions along with seven pass deflections and 44 total tackles. However, we saw the likes of Arizona CB Will Johnson fall in the draft due to injury concerns from this past season, being considered a top 10 pick but ending up getting selected in the second round. McCoy needs to stay on the field and continue to produce the same way he did a season ago to lock up the CB1 spot for next spring.

NO. 8 AVIEON TERRELL, CB, CLEMSON — 5-11, 180 POUNDS

Avieon Terrell may sound like a familiar name coming out of Clemson, and he should. His older brother, A.J. Terrell, was also drafted out of Clemson in the first round back in 2020 and plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Avieon became quite the playmaker on the backend for the Tigers last season, posting 58 total tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and 12 pass deflections as the defender made plays both in coverage and near the line of scrimmage.

Terrell has the speed and quickness to run stride-for-stride with receivers in coverage, but also brings that hard-nosed mentality as a tackler and run defender, notably going for the “Peanut Tilman Punch” once he secures the tackle. He has the tape and the bloodlines that teams desire. He’s a favorite to hear his name called on Day 1 of the draft next spring.

NO. 8 DJ MCKINNEY, CB, COLORADO — 6-2, 180 POUNDS

Colorado’s two-way superstar Travis Hunter may be taking his talents to the NFL this season, but his former teammate DJ McKinney looks primed to take over the CB1 role for the Buffalos this season. McKinney has the size and length that scouts look for at the position, as well as the play style and production to boot. He picked off three passes last season (one returned for a touchdown) along with eight pass deflections, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 61 total tackles.

McKinney has the size and length to hold his own on the outside against prototypical receivers that can win down the field and at the catch point, having the movement skills and instincts to make transitions in coverage and challenge at the catch point. He needs to prove his long speed can suffice at the next level and that he can be a consist defender in run support, but there is a lot to like from McKinney, who is a likely top 50 selection at this juncture.

NO. 24 JALON KILGORE, CB, SOUTH CAROLINA — 6-1, 211 POUNDS

Jalon Kilgore has great size and athleticism relative to his size, but he saw plenty of action in the slot and even in the box last season for the Gamecocks, being more of a moveable chess piece on the field for the defense. This fit Kilgore’s skill set well, as the 6-1, 211-pound junior had an exceptional season last year for South Carolina, snagging five interceptions and five pass deflections to go along with 48 total tackles.

Kilgore is a good athlete who has the size to match up with bigger receivers in coverage and hold his own in run support, but also the speed necessary to keep up. It will be telling to see where South Carolina chooses to predominately line up Kilgore in the defense this season. He has the size for the outside, but he may be considered more of a slot/safety hybrid for the next level.

NO. 5 D’ANGELO PONDS, CB, INDIANA — 5-9, 170 POUNDS

Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds may lack ideal size and length for the cornerback position, but he sure doesn’t play like it. The 5-9, 170-pound junior plays like he’s 6-3, having matched up with some of the biggest and best wide receivers in the Big Ten this past season. He more than held his own for a Hoosiers team that made it to the College Football Playoff. Ponds 55 total tackles, nine pass deflections and three interceptions, one being returned for a score.

Ponds does a great job using his hands in coverage while running step-for-step with intended receivers, covering them up like a blanket while competing through the catch point as he fights to break up the pass or snag the turnover. He will get dinged for his size, but Ponds was one of the best coverage defenders in college football last season and proved that he can hold his own on the outside and isn’t just a slot-only player at the NFL level.