2025 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Panthers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are tied 10-10 at the half in one of the sloppiest preseason games I can remember. Pittsburgh played way more of their starters than the Panthers, but came out flat and without discipline. On one hand, maybe it’s good to get this out of their system in the preseason, but still not a good look.

Skylar Thompson’s 53-yard completion to Scotty Miller set up a field goal to tie things up.

Unfortunately the big story of the first half is the potentially serious knee injury to first-round DT Derrick Harmon. He was removed on a cart after this play.

If there is one silver lining, fifth-round DT Yahya Black has been great throughout camp and the preseason, but still a huge blow if Harmon is out for the year. The DL depth would be razor thin. The Steelers can’t seem to catch a break with their first-round picks.

The Panthers will get the ball after halftime.

START OF 3RD QUARTER

1st and 10, Bailey up the middle for a loss of 2, tackled by Jack Sawyer. 2nd and 12, Perkins complete to Reed for 6 yards. 3rd and 6, Perkins complete to Dafney for 8 yards with Carson Bruener on the tackle.

1st and 10, Bailey up the middle for 14.

1st and 10, Perkins complete to Pierre for 11 yards.

1st and 10, Bailey up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Yahya Black sacked Perkins for a loss of 8. 3rd and 17, strip sack by Julius Welschof recovered by Mark Robinson.

1st and 10, Thompson incomplete to Sermon. 2nd and 10, Thompson complete to Lance McCutcheon for 14 yards.

1st and 10, Thompson to Trey Sermon for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Sermon up the middle for 4. A false start backs them up 5 yards. 3rd and 8, Sermon caught the pass and made the first guy miss to convert.