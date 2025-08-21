2025 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Panthers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road for their final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Mike Tomlin held out nearly every starter for the first two games. This week, he left the door open for everybody other than Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Cameron Heyward, and T.J. Watt. I would imagine some of the other top starters will ultimately sit out, but he is having them all prepare as if it’s game day.

The Panthers will not be playing their starters, so the Steelers may have a quick hook on their starters if they decide to play them. The next time they suit up after this will be Week 1 on the road against the New York Jets in a game that matters.

Roman Wilson, Derrick Harmon, and Kaleb Johnson were the biggest stories of last week’s preseason game. Tracking their progress should once again be the top story, along with the performance of the offensive line. The run game has taken a lot of flak in recent weeks, so they will be looking for a bounce-back performance in that area.

This is also the last opportunity for players on the 90-man roster to state their case to make the 53-man roster. Cutdowns happen on Tuesday. You can view one of our latest roster predictions here.

Several starters are going to play after all. Isaac Seumalo will not, but Jalen Ramsey and many others will see at least a drive or two.

START OF GAME

The Steelers are starting with the ball and Kaleb Johnson returned the kickoff to the 30. Holding backed up the return 10 yards.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren up the middle with some nice cuts for 6 yards, but holding called on Zach Frazier. 1st and 20, Rudolph rolled out and ran out of bounds for 3 yards. 2nd and 17, complete to Warren for 12 yards, but he fumbled. The Steelers recovered. 3rd and 5, pass interference over the middle intended for Pat Freiermuth.