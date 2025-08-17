2025 Preseason Game 2 Steelers Vs Buccaneers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing by one score entering the second half of their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brandon Johnson has the lone score, but WR Roman Wilson helped them drive down the field with two big plays in the first half.

Unfortunately the big story of the first half is the injuries to Pittsburgh. Long snapper Christian Kuntz exited the game and OLB Nick Herbig had a hamstring injury that forced him out early.

Zach Frazier accepted his rookie of the year award at halftime, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X.

Zach Frazier being presented with the team’s rookie of the year award at halftime pic.twitter.com/KXTa98Di9L — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2025

START OF 2ND HALF

Kaleb Johnson returned the kickoff to the 35-yard line.

1st and 10, Skylar Thompson complete to JJ Galbreath for 12 yards.

1st and 10, illegal hands to the face backed the up. 1st and 20, Thompson scrambled for 7 yards. 2nd and 13, pass incomplete intended for Max Hurleman. 3rd and 13, incomplete to Trey Sermon for 4 yards.

Cameron Johnston’s punt went 45 yards to the Buccaneers’ 7-yard line.

1st and 10, Connor Bazelak complete to Williams for 13 yards.

1st and 10, Bazelak complete to Miller for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11, Bzelak complete to Jarrett for 8 yards. 3rd and 3, complete to Tez Johnson for 13 yards. Penalty on Jack Sawyer was declined.

1st and 10, Bazelak’s pass dropped by Johnson. 2nd and 10, Bazelak complete to Greene for 5 yards. 3rd and 5, complete to Johnson for 2 yards.

The Buccaneers’ punt went 46 yards to the 9-yard line.

1st and 10, Kaleb Johnson still in the game this late and bouncing a run outside and up the sideline for 7 yards with a nice stiff arm on his way. 2nd and 3, Skylar Thompson dialed one deep for Lance McCutcheon, but nearly picked off and incomplete. 3rd and 3, Thompson sacked for a loss of 12. The punt went 59 yards and was fumbled. Max Hurleman recovered.

1st and 10, Johnson up the middle for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Johnson off right end for 8 yards.

1st and goal, Johnson up the middle for a gain of just 1. 2nd and goal form the 3, Trey Sermon up the middle for 2 yards. 3rd and goal, Sermon up the middle for 1 yard for a touchdown. 14-14 even.

1st and 10, Williams up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, false start on the Buccaneers. 2nd and 12, Bazelak complete to Johnson for 3 yards with Beanie Bishop Jr. on the tackle. 3rd and 9, offensive pass interference. 3rd and 19, complete for 12 yards. The punt went 30 and returned by Ke’Shawn Williams to the 24-yard line.

Logan Woodside in at quarterback for the Steelers. 1st and 10, Sermon up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, incomplete pass.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 14-14 EVEN

3rd and 9, Woodside dialed one up deep for Roc Taylor. He was interfered with, but no call. Waitman’s punt went 49 yards with a 14-yard return to the 40. Illegal formation tacked on five yards.

1st and 10, Williams off left tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Williams stuffed by D’Shawn Jamison for a loss of 1. 3rd and 8, Bazelak incomplete deep to Jacob Harris. The punt went 53 yards for a touchback.

1st and 10, Lew Nichols off left tackle for 37 yards. He had a great game last week and is already standing out again.

1st and 10, Nichols off left tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Woodside complete to Roc Taylor for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Evan Hull up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, complete to Nichols for 6. 3rd and 2, Steven Jones false start. 3rd and 7, Woodside deep incompletion to Taylor. Would have been a touchdown if the pass was a hair lower.

The 43-yard field goal was no good by Ben Sauls.

The Steelers played Renegade during the break. Getting the crowd into this preseason fourth quarter.

1st and 10, Bazelak incomplete. 2nd and 10, complete to Greene for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, Bazelak complete to Wright for 4 yards.

1st and 10, Bazelak fumbled from D’Shawn Jamison and recovered by Quindell Johnson for the Steelers. Renegade strikes!

1st and 10, Woodside complete to Taylor for 20 yards.

1st and 10, Nichols up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Dylan Cook called for a false start. 2nd and 14, Woodside sacked for no loss. 3rd and 14, Woodside to Taylor for 6 yards. 4th and 8, incomplete to Galbreath. Turnover on downs.

1st and 10, Bazelak complete to Harris for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Bazelak complete to Harris for 8 yards with an illegal shift wiping out the play. 2nd and 10, Bazelak incomplete deep to Taula, Mikey Victor in coverage. 3rd and 10, Bazelak complete to Smith for 9 yards. 4th and 1, Eku Leota made the play to force a turnover on downs.

1st and 10, Hull up the middle for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Hull off left end for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Woodside intercepted. The return was fumbled, but rolled out of bounds for a turnover.

1st and 10, Wright off right tackle for 2 yards.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

2nd and 8, Wright lost one yard on the play. 3rd and 9, screen pass picked up 13 to convert.

1st and 10, Wright up the middle for 3 yards. Both teams called a timeout back to back. 2nd and 7, Bazelak lost 3 yards. 3rd and 10, Bazelak kneeled for a loss of 2.

With seven seconds remaining, the Buccaneers nailed the 42-yard field goal to edge out the Steelers. 17-14 Buccaneers.

FINAL SCORE 17-14 BUCCANEERS