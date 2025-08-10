2025 Preseason Game 1 Steelers Vs Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled within five points of the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 70-yard field goal right before halftime. If this was the regular season, Cam Little’s kick would have been the longest in NFL history. Instead, it cut the Steelers’ lead to 14-9 at EverBank Stadium.

Mason Rudolph and the top offensive unit got one very strong drive and one rough drive before calling it a day. Skylar Thompson led the way the rest of the half with solid results. Darnell Washington’s touchdown over the middle from Rudolph was the highlight of the half.

Thompson is likely to get some more play, but Logan Woodside may step in later in the second half with Will Howard out injured. Rudolph and Thompson had just one incompletion each in the first half.

START OF 2ND HALF

Skylar Thompson complete to Trey Sermon for no gain on 1st and 10. 2nd and 10, Sermon up the middle for 2 yards. 3rd and 8, complete to Sermon for a gain of 7 tackled just short of the line to gain. 4th and 1, Sermon stuffed for a turnover on downs.

1st and 10, the deep pass was intercepted by Cameron McCutcheon. It was wiped out by a roughing the passer call on Isaiahh Loudermilk. A pretty soft call, but the Jaguars took advantage with a touchdown shortly after to Trenton Irwin with James Pierre in coverage. The two-point attempt was no good. 15-14 Jaguars.

1st and 10, Trey Sermon tackled for a 1-yard loss on a toss to the left. 2nd and 11, Thompson incomplete to Hurleman. 3rd and 11, complete to Ke’Shawn Williams with some YAC ability for 29 yards.

1st and 10, incomplete to Evan Hull. 2nd and 10, complete to Roc Taylor for 16 yards deep middle.

1st and 10, Hull up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, an underhand pass to Trey Sermon for 10 yards with some nifty footwork to buy himself extra room.

1st and 10, Thompson took a shot to Taylor in the end zone, but it fell incomplete short. 2nd and 10, a screen to Sermon with a perfect hole into the end zone. 21-15 Steelers.

1st and 10, Bhayshul Tuten up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Tuten up the middle for 2 yards with D’Shawn Jamison shooting into the backfield. 3rd and 7 after the false start, John Wolford incomplete on the run intended for Cam Camper down field.