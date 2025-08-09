2025 Preseason Game 1 Steelers Vs Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

After three weeks of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally get to test their progress against different opponents as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. The Steelers will do so with the majority of their starters sitting, but a select handful will take the field for at least the first couple of drives. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing most of their starters at the beginning of the game.

The Steelers’ young offensive linemen will all be on the field, with four of the five starters set to go. Broderick Jones will finally be in his natural position at left tackle, and Troy Fautanu will be the other bookend. The Steelers have barely seen their first-round tackles together on the field at the same time, other than a brief stint last preseason, so all eyes will be on their progress.

With Aaron Rodgers sitting out, Mason Rudolph should play at least the first few drives before Skylar Thompson takes over. Unfortunately, Will Howard was ruled out with his finger injury, but the Steelers signed Logan Woodside. He could play late in the game if he picked up the basics of the offense quickly enough. His past experience with Arthur Smith should help.

Whether this is your first time joining us for a game thread or you have been coming for years, welcome!

START OF GAME

The Steelers start on defense. The Jaguars were called for a false start right off the bat. One 1st and 15, a completion from Trevor Lawrence brought down for a gain of eight by James Pierre. 2nd and 7, Travis Etienne for a gain of just two tackled by Payton Wilson. 3rd and 5, Beanie Bishop Jr. tackled the catch to set up 4th and 1. The Jaguars are going for it to get the extra reps in. The Steelers invested a lot in their defensive front to add size. They ran it around the formation and Wilson made the tackle.

1st and 10, Brian Thomas Jr. was unable to complete the catch with Juan Thornhill drilling him. 2nd and 10, complete to Brenton Strange for a gain of 10.

1st and 10, Etienne up the middle for two yards with Isaiahh Loudermilk making the stop. 2nd and 8, a screen pass that Wilson nearly blew up, but they found a hole and picked up the first down.

Illegal block in the back was called on 1st and 10. 1st and 20, Beanie Bishop Jr. tackled the catch in the flat for a gain of 5. 2nd and 15, Lawrence scrambled forward for a few yards but Jack Sawyer tracked him down from behind alongside fellow rookie Derrick Harmon. 3rd and 12, Travis Hunter picked up five yards. He tried to use his YAC skills to get away, but great tackle by Chuck Clark. The 41-yard field goal is good. 3-0 Jaguars.

Trey Sermon took a knee on the kickoff for a touchback.

1st and 10, Mason Rudolph complete to Roman Wilson for a 19-yard gain, but a flag on the play. Holding on the defense was declined. Great throw and catch by Wilson, who completed the catch through contact.

1st and 10, Rudolph complete to Ben Skowronek for 3. 2nd and 7, Rudolph complete to Wilson for 5 yards on a screen pass. 3rd and 2, complete to Brandon Johnson for 5 yards.

Kaleb Johnson took his first carry and got tripped up in the backfield for just 2 yards. 2nd and 8, a checkdown to Johnson but Troy Fautanu was called for illegal hands to the face. 2nd and 19, complete to Scotty Miller for 15 yards. Kaleb Johnson punched it through in short yardage for a first down.

Rudolph threw off his back foot for a 4-yard gain to Robert Woods. 2nd and 6, Rudolph complete to Darnell Washington for 19 yards and a touchdown. Can’t stop Mount Washington! He was called for a penalty for dunking on the goal post. They may want to make sure the structural integrity of the goal post is intact — that is one big man. Ben Sauls nailed a 48-yard extra point. 7-3 Steelers.