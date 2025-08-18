2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Awards

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up its 2025 training camp last week. With its conclusion comes out yearly summer awards. Eat your heart out, The Oscars.

I’m still working on an ideal name for it, a reader suggested the “Golden Nuggets” as inspired by our training camp McDonalds roots, and a graphic as well. No matter the name, what’s important is who is on the receiving end of the awards. Here’s this years winners.

Quick caveat these awards are based on training camp performance, not preseason action.

Biggest Winner/Best Camp Award: OT Troy Fautanu

After missing his rookie season, Fautanu had plenty to prove in his second training camp. He passed the test. Though not perfect against T.J Watt, he won more often than not and looked great sealing and securing the edge against wide and outside rushes. There’s still parts of his game I want to examine more, how he handles power and inside counters, but it’s hard to get around the guy.

His pass sets are that of a savvy veteran and he effectively mixes up his sets and punch, including using a bait or “dead” hand to fake a punch and get the rusher to show his move. He’s a lineman wise beyond his age and experience. Fautanu still has a mostly empty resume and his play in the regular season needs to be just as sterling but it was an encouraging summer for a line under the microscope.

Honorable Mentions: TE Darnell Washington, CB/S Jalen Ramsey, ILB Payton Wilson, QB Mason Rudolph, CB Brandin Echols, S Juan Thornhill

Biggest Disappointment: Offensive Line Depth

Though the lens of these awards is through training camp, I put on – and then took off – the No. 2 receiver. Roman Wilson’s strong performances in preseason games, especially Saturday against Tampa Bay, is giving the team more comfort at the position than they previously had. There’s still questions but things don’t feel quite as dire as before.

So I’ll pivot to the offensive line. Depth was a big question coming into the year and it’s hard to think the team feels any better about the group now. Calvin Anderson has been injured for more than two weeks with no sign of return. Ryan McCollum has been in and out of the lineup all camp and hasn’t played a preseason snap. Dylan Cook and Max Scharping have been just okay at tackle and center respectively while no one behind impressed. Andrus Peat has a resume but is at the end of his career.

Pittsburgh needs to scour the waiver wire and trade market for offensive line help and even that is a shallow talent pool to thumb through. This team can’t handle losing one starting lineman for an extended period of time, let alone repeating the multiple hits they took in 2024. The starters have their own questions but depth is ultra-weak.

Honorable Mentions: Steelers Running Game, Backup Offensive Line, CB Cory Trice Jr. (because of his injury), WR Lance McCutcheon, No. 2 Wide Receiver

Hardest Worker: SS DeShon Elliott

Elliott might be loud on social media but quietly goes about his business at practice. Consistently one of the first to walk onto the field each day, he always made a bee-line to the JUGS machine to get extra reps in. With just four career interceptions and never more than one in a given season, he’s focused on becoming more of a playmaker. Elliott wouldn’t just catch a couple passes, either. The one day I counted, he snagged 47 before hopping off as the wide receivers spilled onto the field to get their work in.

Elliott had a solid and consistent camp and the work he put in before, during, and after practice, didn’t go unnoticed.

Honorable Mentions: ILB Payton Wilson, OG Mason McCormick, QB Aaron Rodgers

Best Play: Aaron Rodgers To DK Metcalf For A 55 Yard TD

Little love to the offense as it broke out of it shell following a poor start. Rodgers found Metcalf breaking free over the middle of the field, hitting him in stride as Metcalf caught the pass and turned on the jets to speed away for a long score. Exactly the type of play the Steelers were missing last season – the middle of the field, the YAC, the playmaking – and the play the offense needed after slumping to start the summer.

Rodgers targeted Metcalf at every opportunity. Not every attempted connection landed but this one did. And it was glorious.

Honorable Mention: Kaleb Johnson Friday Night Lights Run, Patrick Queen’s INT of Rodgers’ First Pass, Connor Heyward’s One-Handed Catch, Daniel Ekuale’s Tip Drill INT, ILB Cole Holcomb’s Pick-Six

‘Got A T-Shirt’ Award: LS Tucker Addington

The award for the Steeler who was there and left, a breeze in the wind hardly noticed. Which is no disrespect to Addington. Every player who makes an NFL camp has done something few will ever experience. But being a specialist in general means having a low-key camp largely spent hanging out on a separate field and watching the world go by.

Addington entered as the backup long snapper and I’m not sure how many reps he got during full team periods. Pittsburgh cut him August 7th to make room for offensive depth, missing the preseason opener by two days. Had he stayed, he would’ve replaced Christian Kuntz after Saturday’s injury. Instead, Addington hit the tryout circuit and try to stay active during the fall.

Honorable Mentions: RB Cordarelle Patterson (he doesn’t win because I’m unconvinced he actually showed up to receive said t-shirt), TE DJ Thomas-Jones, QB Logan Woodside

Biggest Surprise: DL Yahya Black

Maybe I was wrong to be surprised. But I wasn’t crazy about the selection in April and became even less enthused knowing the Steelers intended to play him at defensive end instead of nose tackle. But Black had a strong summer from start to finish. He ran to the ball, he batted down at least a half-dozen passes, and he showed more pass rush juice and energy that I expected. Though the focus is only on the practices, Black also had a strong debut in the preseason opener against Jacksonville.

He went from bubble player to near-roster lock in the span of three weeks. Really good summer and he could serve as immediate top d-end depth, first off the bench behind Cam Heyward and Derrick Harmon.

Honorable Mentions: CB D’Shawn Jamison, WR Max Hurleman

Best Teammate: CB Darius Slay

No ego. For a cornerback with a great resume and just coming off a Super Bowl like Slay, he seems comfortable putting his hand in the pile to help however he can. Admittedly, I base some of this not just what I’ve seen but what teammates have said. In his interview with the Pivot, Jalen Ramsey referenced Slay having no issues with Ramsey taking the “top” reps against DK Metcalf in one-on-ones, even though Slay is the eldest statesman who has an argument to act like the boss of the cornerback room.

Slay’s been a mentor to Joey Porter Jr. and occasionally gave the wide receivers pointers, too. He’s the perfect personality to mesh between the alpha Ramsey and the hungry young buck like JPJ.

Honorable Mentions: TE Pat Freiermuth, RB Jaylen Warren, QB Aaron Rodgers

Fast Friends Award: OG Mason McCormick & QB Aaron Rodgers

Oh to be a fly on the wall. McCormick and Rodgers spent plenty of time joined at the hip pre-practice, always hanging out on the bench as players milled down to the field. During one practice in which the team did its individual periods on the corner turf field, the two walked over together and talked the whole way. Some of the conversation may have been about football but I’m sure much of it was about life. For a 41-year-old Rodgers trying to connect with a new generation, McCormick seemed to be the easiest guy to chat up.

Honorable Mentions: ILBs Payton Wilson & Cole Holcomb, RBs Jaylen Warren & Kaleb Johnson, QB Aaron Rodgers & WR Ben Skowronek

Top Coach: DBs Coach Gerald Alexander

Alexander is the new defensive backs coach but returns after 2024 stint in Las Vegas. In 2022 and 2023, Alexander served as a defensive assistant. Bringing a much bigger and more energetic personality compared to outgoing DBs Coach Grady Brown, Alexander is placing an even heavier emphasis on turnovers and ball production. Alexander’s energy was felt during every practice, absolutely losing his mind and high-stepping downfield after CB Cameron McCutcheon broke up a pass during the Friday Night Lights practice.

Alexander will certainly look better with the bevy of secondary standouts the Steelers have on-roster but there was a noticeable change in how the DBs worked this summer.

Honorable Mentions: EDGE Coach Denzel Martin, STs Coordinator Danny Smith

Most Popular: EDGE T.J. Watt

Fans warmed up to QB Aaron Rodgers throughout camp but he received little more than a polite golf clap at the start of the summer. Watt was the No. 1 guy fans went crazy for. And for good reason given his resume and history with the team. After practice, he was the player fans mobbing the fence line shouted out for. Watt didn’t always sign for the general public but made sure to sign and take photos for whichever community group received special invites to practice (Boys and Girls Clubs, etc).

Watt is a face of this franchise and every fan knows it.

Honorable Mentions: CB Jalen Ramsey, QB Mason Rudolph, WR DK Metcalf

‘Bleh’ Award: CB Kyler McMichael

Given to the guy who was there…and that’s about all I can say about him. McMichael was durable and available and worked every single practice. His reps increased later in camp as injuries made lines shorter. Still, there’s hardly anything to say about him. He was rarely in my notes and I don’t recall him making a play in camp. I’m sure he had acceptable reps, sometimes cornerbacks doing a good job simply don’t get targeted, but his preseason opener performance (even though we’re not counting those) was memorable for the wrong reasons. Two missed tackles that led to lots of YAC for Jaguars’ receivers.

Even with a full offseason with the team, there wasn’t anything that stood out to me. Camp depth in every sense of the phrase.

Honorable Mention: OL Nick Broeker

Camp Darling: WR Max Hurleman

It feels like “darlings” are less noticeable than they used to be. Attribute that to the 24/7 news cycle of outlets (like us) who analyze everyone and everything. There’s simply less surprises. But Hurleman was a pleasant one. His athleticism is obvious and helps in his versatility to wear lots of hats, even receiving a carry at running back during an early practice (though it was fumbled and he never took another backfield snap). He made plays down the seam and showed a strong connection with QB Skylar Thompson during two-minute drills in practice and during game action.

He went from back-end of the Steelers’ 91-man roster to someone with a good chance of sticking to the practice squad.

Honorable Mentions: WR Roc Taylor, CB D’Shawn Jamison

Best Battle: Starting OTs vs Starting EDGE Rushers

“Good on good” as Mike Tomlin likes to call it. EDGE rushers can’t hit the quarterback and that probably saps a bit of their intensity, but there were still fun and important battles between LT Broderick Jones and RT Troy Fautanu versus T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Alex Highsmith. With Watt and Highsmith flipping around some, Jones and Fautanu got looks at both.

Highsmith missed the back half of camp with a minor groin pull and Watt received a fair amount of off-days. But there were still quality reps to go around. Jones improved throughout camp and Fautanu was a winner but they didn’t pitch shutouts and had their hands full. Really good looks before the regular season begins.

Honorable Mentions: WR DK Metcalf vs CB Jalen Ramsey, ILB Payton Wilson vs RB Kenneth Gainwell, RB Evan Hull vs ILB Mark Robinson (backs on ‘backers),

Well-Rested Award: DL Cam Heyward

There’s a caveat that comes with Heyward’s contractual hold-in. Even that is a weird one considering Heyward practiced during team periods of the acclimation period, the first four padless days. Not something typical of a “hold-in.” But Heyward didn’t take any team reps after and spent most of his time doing conditioning work on the side.

Even if contract was a non-issue, Heyward would’ve had limited work given his age and need for younger players behind to get more work. The money will get sorted out by September 7 and Heyward will be fresh as a daisy for the New York Jets.

Honorable Mentions: OG Isaac Seumalo, EDGE T.J. Watt

Breakout Player: ILB Payton Wilson

Pittsburgh is banking on no longer having a trio of starting inside linebackers. They want a duo: Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. Based on Wilson’s camp, that’s going to be the plan. Wilson had a strong second camp, showing his athleticism while carrying the green dot for the handful of days Queen got off. Wilson’s run defense has improved and he’s playing faster, matching the elite athleticism he displayed in college. Despite medical concerns that caused him to slip in the draft, he’s been healthy and available. That’s put him on the cusp of taking the next step.

Honorable Mentions: OT Troy Fautanu, TE Darnell Washington

Most Consistent: TE Darnell Washington

Washington had one of the best camps in Pittsburgh in part because it was so consistent. He was durable and available, one of only two Steelers’ tight ends to practice all 14 sessions. He’s become an elite blocker and for the second-straight season shined in backs on ‘backers drills, even giving T.J. Watt all he could handle. He was more involved as a receiver and Aaron Rodgers looked his way, especially near in the low red zone.

Washington is still down the list of receiving options but he didn’t have a bad day of camp and is arguably the most valuable member of the tight end room.

Honorable Mentions: QB Mason Rudolph, EDGE Julius Welschof, ILB Malik Harrison, CB Darius Slay,

Mr. Versatile Award: RB Kenneth Gainwell

Couple good candidates for the award but Gainwell wins out. Used as often as a receiver as he was a running back, he caught 22 passes to perfectly match his 22 carries during the team period portion of training camp. Gainwell got work on special teams, too, working in punt and kick return lines during practice. Pittsburgh will lean on his receiving chops and short-area quickness, especially if Kaleb Johnson doesn’t quickly earn the coaching staff’s trust on early downs.

Honorable Mentions: WR Max Hurleman, CB/S Jalen Ramsey, OL Steven Jones, EDGE DeMarvin Leal

Worst Moment: QB Will Howard’s Injury

It’s not a long-term injury but it sure feels like one that will prevent an on-field look of Howard for quite some time. A center/quarterback exchange gone wrong led to Howard breaking the pinky finger on his throwing hand, shelving him for the latter half of camp. He never made it to a preseason game and it’s a good bet he won’t be healthy for Thursday’s finale. It stunted the solid camp Howard was having and it may take until August of 2026 for him to enter his first NFL game.

Honorable Mentions: Offense’s Performance First Week of Camp, First Padded Practice Rainout, CB Cory Trice Jr’s Injury

Biggest Takeaway: Jalen Ramsey, Steelers’ Defense Is A Presence

Ramsey had an excellent camp. His talents aren’t a secret but he, like WR DK Metcalf, is someone worth seeing in person. His coverage ability is one thing but the word I use to define him is presence. There’s a presence that surrounds him in everything he does. “None shall pass” when Ramsey is around. Whether that’s throwing at a running back at the end of a non-tackling session, closing in on a receiver, or trash talking regardless if he was in the rep or even practicing.

He’s an alpha, a tone-setter, and the right person to put his stamp on a Steelers’ defense. His versatility is a bonus and key reason why Pittsburgh traded for him, but there’s an intangible quality to his game that’s impossible to ignore.

Honorable Mention: Fan Base Has More Steelers’ Fever Than Ever

By far, 2025 was the busiest Steelers’ training camp ever. Longest lines, biggest crowds. Maybe it’s Aaron Rodgers, maybe it’s DK Metcalf, maybe it’s something else, but the fanbase came out in droves. Day after day.