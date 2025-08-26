2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Roster Cutdown Tracker (Updating)

By Tuesday at 4 PM/EST, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL must trim their rosters down to a 53-man group. That group certainly can change over the coming days, but Pittsburgh’s task today is to set the initial group of 53. They’ll accomplish that either by releasing players or placing them on injured reserve.

Starting last year, NFL rules allowed two players to pass directly to injured reserve with a designation to return later this season, eligible to return after four weeks. Any additional players who land on injured reserve with the eligibility to return must be carried on the team’s initial 53-man roster for at least one day.

We’ll be updating the list of Steelers’ reported and confirmed roster moves along the way. Please refresh this page. It won’t automatically update on its own.

Steelers Roster Count: 67 (14 cuts/moves remaining)

– QB Logan Woodside*

– RB Evan Hull*

– RB Lew Nichols**

– WR Max Hurleman**

– WR Lance McCutcheon**

– TE Kevin Foelsch*

– TE JJ Galbreath**

– OT Julian Pearl*

– OL Doug Nester*

– OL Steven Jones**

– OG Aiden Williams**

– DL Kyler Baugh**

– EDGE Kenny Willekes*

– EDGE Julius Welschof**

– ILB Mark Robinson**

– CB Kam Alexander*

– CB Kyler McMichael*

– CB Mikey Victor*

– CB Daryl Porter Jr.**

– CB D’Shawn Jamison**

– S Quindell Johnson*

– LS Jake McQuaide*

– P Cameron Johnston**

– K Ben Sauls**

*Released on August 22

**Released On August 25

Sauls’ and Johnston’s names didn’t officially appear on the NFL’s Monday transaction sheet, meaning their moves have yet to be processed. There remains the possibility the Steelers try to trade either of them before Tuesday’s deadline. However, the team announced both were waived/terminated and is the reason why they are still included on the above list.