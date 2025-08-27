2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Practice Squad Tracker (Updating)

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ initial 53-man roster set, the team will spend Wednesday building out most if not all of its practice squad. Should international exemption EDGE Julius Welschof be included, the Steelers can keep up to 17 players (if no international exemption is signed, the team can carry the standard 16). NFL rules also allow the team to carry a handful of veterans as practice squad exceptions.

Below will reflect an updated list of players the Steelers reportedly or officially have signed to their practice squad. The group often consists mostly of players the team released during final cutdowns. But it also usually includes a handful of external additions. Keep in mind the Steelers may not fill their entire practice squad tonight and names could be added over the coming days. After practicing Wednesday, the team is off for the next several days.

Practice Squad Tracker (1 of 17 spots reported)

CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (via Tom Pelissero)

Bishop is headed to the practice squad after being squeezed off the Steelers’ 53 man roster during Tuesday’s cutdowns. The team’s starting slot corner for the first half of 2024, he picked off four passes as a rookie. Offseason additions of Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols left Bishop without a slot role while a lack of special teams value also hurt his chances.