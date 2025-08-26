2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Initial 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster from 91 players entering training camp to the NFL’s mandated 53-man roster. This group is subject to change over the coming days with potential waiver claims, signings, and possibly even trades. But for now, this is how the team’s roster looks less than two weeks ahead of the regular season opener against the New York Jets.

The team made its roster moves throughout the last several days to get down to the NFL mandate.

Below is the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster.

Offense – 25

QB (4) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, Will Howard

RB (3) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

FB (0) – None

TE (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

WR (5) – DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller

OT (3) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Calvin Anderson

iOL (6) – Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Andrus Peat, Ryan McCollum

Defense – 25

DL (8) – Cam Heyward, Keenau Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Daniel Ekuale, Logan Lee, Esezi Otomewo, Isaiahh Loudermilk

EDGE (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

ILB (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

CB (5) – Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Donte Kent

S (3) – DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew

Special Teams – 3

K (1) – Chris Boswell

P (1) – Corliss Waitman

LS (1) – Christian Kuntz

Injured Reserve – (7)

WR Brandon Johnson*

TE Donald Parham Jr.*

DL Dean Lowry*

DL Jacob Slade*

DL Domenique Davis*

CB Cameron McCutcheon*

CB Cory Trice Jr. (Designated To Return)

– Johnson and Davis will revert to IR after clearing waivers tomorrow.

*Not eligible to return this season (barring injury settlement and eventual re-signing)

The Steelers will reportedly place QB Will Howard on IR “at some point” and a released veteran could circle back to the roster. Safety Chuck Clark or cornerback James Pierre are possibilities. For now, the team will keep four quarterbacks on the roster. The team is also heavy along the defensive line as rookie Derrick Harmon looks poised to miss the start of the season due to a sprained MCL.

Despite not playing this preseason, rookie 7th-round pick CB Donte Kent makes the initial 53. Still, he could land on IR later this week if the team hopes to free up a roster spot. Beanie Bishop Jr. is a notable cut.

For now, Pittsburgh has only three safeties. Jalen Ramsey, though, will see plenty of snaps there throughout the season in the Steelers’ base packages.