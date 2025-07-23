‘You Gotta Make Tough Choices’: Mike Tomlin Talks ‘Very Difficult’ Decision To Trade Minkah Fitzpatrick

Ever since coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers a half-decade ago, Minkah Fitzpatrick cemented himself as one of the best safeties in the NFL. Unfortunately, he started to slip from that pedestal over the last two seasons. That led to the Steelers deciding to trade him in a blockbuster move that helped them acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Speaking to the media at minicamp on Wednesday, Mike Tomlin discussed the difficult decision to move on from Fitzpatrick, speaking to the media at training camp on Wednesday.

“Very difficult,” Tomlin called the decision. “His experience here, and the production he gave us speaks for itself. But you gotta make tough choices, and obviously I’ve been talking glowingly about two top-notch players [Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith] that we acquired. But I don’t, obviously, lessen the impact of a player like Minkah.”

Moving somebody like Fitzpatrick is always a tough decision. He’s been vital to the team’s success for years now. Even though he lacked the ability to create turnovers the last two years, the leadership and physicality he brought to the room will be missed.

That said, the reasons for moving on from him were there. After leading the NFL with six interceptions in 2022, his production wasn’t nearly the same. Fitzpatrick had just one combined in 2023 and 2024. To his credit, he was playing well against the run. But Fitzpatrick was torched defending the pass, allowing a 127.6 passer rating when targeted last year.

Now, the tough choices involve how Tomlin and Teryl Austin decide to utilize their secondary. At cornerback, they have all the talent needed to be successful. Jalen Ramsey can still play at a high level, and his positional versatility should suit the Steelers well. He, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Beanie Bishop Jr., and Brandin Echols form a cornerback room that most teams would envy.

At safety, it’s a bit more complicated. DeShon Elliott had a terrific 2024 season, earning him an extension in Pittsburgh. However, with Juan Thornhill projected to start next to him, there may be some challenges. Thornhill certainly isn’t short on confidence. But he also didn’t play to a high level with the Cleveland Browns the last two years. Omar Khan didn’t rule out another addition to the position, speaking on Wednesday. That being said, the Steelers might not be entirely confident with their safety room just yet.

However, that’s the reality when Tomlin and Khan agreed to move Fitzpatrick. They may feel Ramsey fits their defense better, but that doesn’t hide the questions at safety. With the 2025 season essentially underway, we’ll soon get a chance to see the early results of the trade, from both sides.