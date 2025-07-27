Yahya Black ‘Has An Aptitude’ For Batting Down Passes, Mike Tomlin Says

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DL Yahya Black is impossible to miss on the football field. The Steelers list him at 6-5 and 336 pounds on their roster. And at the NFL Scouting Combine, he showed great length as well with a 35-inch wingspan.

Through the early part of training camp, Black is putting that size and length on display. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noted that he knocked down two passes at the line of scrimmage Sunday during practice. Naturally, reporters asked head coach Mike Tomlin about whether that was something Yahya Black showed during his time at the University of Iowa.

“He did,” Tomlin said per video from Steelers.com. “But it’s something that we really value culturally. Obviously, I think Cam [Heyward] probably led all interior defensive linemen in the league last year. [Keannu] Benton was also very high. We work at it. He has an aptitude for it, and hopefully it continues.”

DT Cam Heyward was indeed disruptive in the passing game last year, knocking down 11 passes. For his 14-year career, he has 58 passes defensed. And DT Keeanu Benton had a solid year in 2024 as well with six passes defensed (eight total in two years). It shows that the Steelers value that from their defensive linemen.

The Steelers want a truly disruptive defense. There are two main ways to do that: create turnovers and sack the quarterback. But if a defensive lineman can’t get to the quarterback and sees they’re throwing the ball, what do they do? Stop rushing and elevate. Knocking down a pass may not result in a turnover or lost yards, but incomplete passes are valuable, too. So, it makes sense the Steelers would evaluate potential draft picks like Yahya Black for their ability to disrupt passing lanes.

And Black did show an aptitude for exactly that with the Hawkeyes. He had 10 passes defensed during his college career. And his college head coach, Kirk Ferentz, firmly believes that “his best football’s in front of him.”

It doesn’t hurt that Black has all the physical tools at his size for knocking passes down. But physical tools alone don’t mean someone will be successful.

QB Mason Rudolph got to see that Black can use those tools quite well up close and personal on Sunday.