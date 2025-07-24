With ‘Three Elite DBs’, Joey Porter Jr. Believes ‘It’s Gonna Be A Nightmare’ For Opposing Offenses

While trading Minkah Fitzpatrick leads to some questions at safety, getting Jalen Ramsey in return silences any questions regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback room. With Darius Slay, Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. all on the field at the same time, it’s going to be extremely difficult for opposing offenses, says Porter.

“You know, I feel like it’s gonna be a hard matchup for any offense to go against three elite DBs that we got on our team,” Porter said told reporters Thursday after the Steelers’ first training camp practice. “It’s gonna be a nightmare for them.”

There’s certainly no shortage of talent in the cornerback room. Porter is heading into his third NFL season. While he could stand to be more consistent, he’s shown a lot of promise in his first two years. Fortunately, as he believes himself, Porter is in an excellent position alongside Slay and Ramsey. Each have played at a high level in the league for a long time and have a wealth of knowledge to pass on. ‘

Having this much talent at one position does lead to some questions as to how they’ll jell together. It seems like they’ll have plenty of time to figure things out, though. On Wednesday, HC Mike Tomlin said Porter, Ramsey and Slay will be on the field together plenty this season.

That likely involves Porter and Slay staying on the outside, a spot each of them fits best. For Ramsey, his role should be much more elastic. On the first play of the initial 11-on-11 session Thursday, he lined up at slot corner. If he’s going to play cornerback, that would be a good spot for him. Ramsey spent the 2021 season in the slot with the Los Angeles Rams. He was a first-team All Pro that season too. While that was a few years ago, Ramsey is still playing at a high level and has spent time in the slot in recent years as well.

Jalen Ramsey played slot in nickel first rep. Then played safety in team's first 3-4 grouping. Derrick Harmon first team LDE. Good bull rush last rep. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

As noted by Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, who covers every open training camp practice in Latrobe, Ramsey played safety in the team’s first 3-4 grouping. With Fitzpatrick gone, Pittsburgh only has DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill ready to take meaningful snaps at safety. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ramsey get some time there, with the Steelers highlighting his versatility.

No matter how they line up, Ramsey, Slay and Joey Porter Jr. should be on the field together a lot this season. That’s a situation Porter sounds confident in.