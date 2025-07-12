Will Zach Frazier Reach Pro Bowl During His Rookie Contract?

Will Zach Frazier reach the Pro Bowl during his rookie contract?

As a rookie, C Zach Frazier already proved himself, but how far can he take the “next great Steelers center”? With the Steelers in the market for the position last year, Omar Khan said they were looking for their next great one. They ended up with the big man out of West Virginia, a second-round draft pick rather than a veteran.

If he is to be the next great Steelers center, though, that almost inevitably involves Pro Bowls, at a minimum. The Steelers have had some great centers in their history, Mike Webster, Dermontti Dawson, and Maurkice Pouncey being the foremost. You can include Ray Mansfield and Jeff Hartings, as well. But where will Zach Frazier fit within that lineage by the time he calls it a career?

There are a number of Steelers beat writers high on him, in case that’s worth anything. Mark Kaboly, for example, has already predicted he will make 8-10 Pro Bowls. If he were to make eight Pro Bowls, though, he would have to be at least 31 years old, since he’s already in his age-24 season.

Granted, it’s not just beat writers who are taking notice of Zach Frazier and what he can be. And let’s be honest, if he is going to be a Pro Bowl center, he will be one in 2024. This is a guy who is fully developed as a football player already, physically and otherwise. Whoever he is this year, he will be, roughly, until his talents begin to diminish. As a soon-to-be 24-year-old with a season under his belt and a very experienced college player, he is essentially in his prime as we speak.

So let’s cast a bit wider, a more realistic net. Zach Frazier is in his second season on a four-year rookie contract. Will he earn at least one Pro Bowl, then, over the course of the next three years? He has to compete with guys like Creed Humphrey and Tyler Linderbaum, so it’s not easy. Then again, people bail on the Pro Bowl all the time, and those teams could be in the Super Bowl. Being a Steelers center won’t hurt his odds of earning favor with voters, either, if we’re being honest.

