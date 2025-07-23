Will Steelers Enter Training Camp With Healthy Roster And Avoid PUP List?

Will the Steelers have a healthy roster and avoid the PUP List to begin training camp?

The Steelers have a number of notable players coming off of injuries, but will any linger into training camp? Most of the players in question participated in some level during the spring, which is naturally a good sign. But players could find themselves on the PUP List for conditioning and other factors, and injuries could have occurred in the offseason.

The biggest question mark is Troy Fautanu, the Steelers’ 2024 first-round pick, who missed nearly all of his rookie season. Although he did participate in the spring, I don’t believe he was a full go with no restrictions. My guess is that he avoids the PUP List, even if he doesn’t start training camp with 100 percent participation.

Another question mark is DeMarvin Leal, who had his 2024 season end with a neck injury. Although Leal also participated in minicamp for the Steelers, we don’t know to what extent. And if the Steelers have any concerns about him, it’s safest to start on the PUP List.

Remember, the Steelers can remove anybody from the PUP List at any time, but they can’t add anybody. If they don’t begin training camp on it, they can’t enter the list at all. But you also don’t want to use a PUP designation just because—it has to be reasonable.

Other players with injuries last season like Roman Wilson and Logan Lee appear to be all systems go. Both returned to practice last season, and seemed to be full participants in the spring. Even Cole Holcomb appeared to be unlimited for the Steelers, but with the severitiy of his injury, you never know.

The worst injury the Steelers saw last season was Cameron Johnston’s, their new punter. Considering the reports about how good he looked punting the ball in the spring, though, I assume he’s fine. Everybody else I didn’t name, as far as we know, should be good to go.

Players report to Latrobe today, so we won’t have to wait long. Even if the Steelers place anybody on the PUP List, they aren’t likely to be long stints. But we’ll see what the strength and conditioning crew cooked up for the conditioning test this year.

