Will Jalen Ramsey Play Safety For Steelers? ‘Don’t Know If They Know’, Beat Writer Says

When the Steelers signed Jalen Ramsey, they knew he could potentially play safety—but is that what he’ll actually do? Is that what the Steelers signed up for when they traded their former All-Pro starter Minkah Fitzpatrick? We don’t know that—nor do we know if even the Steelers know that, according to Chris Adamski.

On the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown Sunday night, Adamski highlighted the uncertainty of the Steelers’ big downtime move. Sending Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick, they pulled off a big deal about which we haven’t even heard anything yet. Up to this point, we don’t even know what their contracts look like after minor reworks.

“How this secondary will look, or whether Jalen Ramsey [moves to safety], I’m looking in that first practice, is Jalen Ramsey at free safety? I don’t know. It’s possible”, Adamski said on the panel. “I don’t know if anybody knows. I don’t know if they know for sure until we get them on the field and see how that plays out and how that secondary works. If there’s enough talent there, it could be fun to watch. It’ll be fun to see how they delineate it, though”.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has long admired Jalen Ramsey—as has anyone who has been around for a while. There is a reason he is on arguably a Hall-of-Fame trajectory as one of the best defensive backs of his era. In the past, he has expressed a desire to move around, to play in the slot and at safety.

But do the Steelers envision plugging Ramsey right into Fitzpatrick’s spot, a one-for-one swap? That’s hard to imagine, even if he has some background at safety. His first season in college, that’s where he played, before moving into the slot. In his final season, he moved outside and earned first-round consideration. But teams expressed interest in him potentially playing safety then, too.

Now on the wrong side of 30 but still in possession of his athletic faculties, where does Jalen Ramsey sit with the Steelers? We don’t know, of course, but do the Steelers? That’s the real question. Do they have a clear vision for what they want to do with him, or just a range of possibilities?

Ordinarily, it wouldn’t be such a burden to play it by ear and see where a player best fits. When you part with one of your best defensive players, however, you’re also raising the stakes. Not only do the Steelers not know if Jalen Ramsey will fit a safety, they also don’t have another great option.

Sure, they have Juan Thornhill, but is that really what they want to do? And if it’s not Thornhill, do they intend to add another starting-caliber safety like Justin Simmons? If they do, then the clock is ticking. And if the Steelers bring in a starting safety, where do Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., and Darius Slay fit in together?