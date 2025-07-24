Will Howard Latest Steeler To Praise Aaron Rodgers’ Buy-In: ‘He’s Just Been Great’

At 41 years old and with four MVP awards, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers could be content to rest on his laurels. But since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, that hasn’t been the case. Praise from his teammates has been effusive, with DL Cam Heyward praising his buy-in earlier this offseason, and rookie QB Will Howard did the same today. Ahead of Pittsburgh’s first training camp practice, Howard said Rodgers has just been one of the guys.

“You see a guy that’s bought in. He’s sitting around and he’s taking time to sit with his teammates and talk with us — and guys like me — and he just looks happy. He’s got a smile on his face and he’s just been great, man,” Howard said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Twitter.

QB Will Howard on Aaron Rodgers: "You see a guy that's bought in. He's sitting around and he's taking time to sit with his teammates and talk with us — and guys like me — and he just looks happy. He's got a smile on his face and he's just been great, man." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 24, 2025

Howard also praised Rodgers for the way he processes the game and said he’s continuing to try to be a sponge around Rodgers, per Cassidy Wood of KDKA.

“Across the board, everybody’s talented, but the great ones, and the ones that are exceptional, are different in the head and can process and do things up here before they do it out on the field. It’s cool to just learn and see some of those guys, just like Aaron. Just the way that his mind works and how quickly he processes things and how much knowledge he has, I’m trying to soak up as much as I can and learn as much as I can.”

Howard got a chance to work with Rodgers during minicamp, and it was a mutually beneficial relationship. Rodgers helped Howard tweak his mechanics, and Howard was helping Rodgers with the playbook. Throughout training camp and the season, there should be plenty more Howard can take away from Rodgers, and Rodgers has seemingly been willing to mentor the rookie and show him the ropes.

It’s a good sign for the Steelers’ offense and team as a whole that their veteran quarterback is buying in and winning over the locker room. That will help him earn the leadership role he said he’s going to work for during training camp, and it bodes well for the team’s success. If guys want to play for and learn from Rodgers, it will encourage buy-in from across the board. A happy locker room usually leads to more success on the field, and Rodgers’ ability on the field is nothing to scoff at.

While Rodgers will likely be one-and-done in Pittsburgh before he rides off into the sunset, the Steelers are a team built to win now. He’s going to be a major key to their success, and it’s important that he’s already won over his teammates even before the first training camp practice.

As much time as Howard can spend around Rodgers and soak up from him, the better off he will be, which is important for Pittsburgh’s future. Rodgers might be the current starter, but Howard could have the chance to stake his claim as a quarterback of the future, and it’s never a bad thing to learn from a Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP.

It’s hard not to be encouraged with all the positivity coming out of the locker room surrounding Rodgers, and hopefully for the Steelers, it can manifest itself into some wins on the field.