Why Did Steelers Wait So Long To Release Cordarrelle Patterson?

Why did the Steelers wait so long to release Cordarrelle Patterson?

Apparently even Cordarrelle Patterson was wondering why he was still on the Steelers’ roster, reporting his release himself, with humor. For months, reporters asked that very question: why is he still here? It seemed almost everybody concluded in advance the team had no plans for him, yet there he was—in theory.

In practice—literally—he wasn’t there. According to reporters, Patterson did not participate in OTAs and minicamp. He didn’t practice during training camp, either, the Steelers describing him as day to day. He did pop up at least briefly in street clothes on the sideline the day before the team released him.

More often than not, when the Steelers have a veteran on the roster they know they won’t have a place for, they do him a favor and release him early, increasing his odds of latching on with another team. In the case of Cordarrelle Patterson, the Steelers brought him into training camp. It’s not clear why, unless they did initial intend for him to compete for a roster spot.

Is that what they thought, or did they just want to hang on to him until they got a look at other players? Did Cordarrelle Patterson not want to be with the Steelers anymore? He didn’t seem too happy when he didn’t get a birthday Tweet from the team’s official account.

The Steelers hardly acknowledged releasing Cordarrelle Patterson, which is curious. When asked about the timing of the release, Mike Tomlin merely deferred to Omar Khan. Is there an implication in there that his release was only a matter of time, or is that reading too much into it?

Perhaps they just forgot he was there…or at least that’s how it feels. Either way Cordarrelle Patterson is no longer with the Steelers, and they are looking at other kick return options. They replaced him in the backfield with Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell may replace him on kick returns, too, though they’re exploring others, as well.

