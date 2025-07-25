‘Where Do The Steelers Fit?’: Florio ‘Not Sure’ Pittsburgh Is One Of 10-12 Teams That Can Win Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers recently said that he believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the 10-12 teams in the NFL that can win the Super Bowl this year. Based on their offseason moves, that’s their goal. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, and they want to get over that hump. However, it might be a little soon to call them championship contenders. Mike Florio is skeptical of Rodgers’ comments.
“In the AFC, the powerhouse teams are the Chiefs, the Bills, the Ravens, the Texans; they’ve made it to the final eight two straight years, the Bengals, assuming they can get their act together early in the season,” Florio said Friday on the Pro Football Talk podcast. “That’s five right there. And the Chargers and Broncos looked pretty good last year, too. That’s seven.
“Where do the Steelers fit? We looked at the teams in the NFC as well. Eagles, Lions, Rams, 49ers, Buccaneers. That’s five right there. We’re up to 11. Packers, Vikings, Washington. If the Steelers are one of the top 10 or 12 teams heading into this year, it’s number 12. If they even get a seat at the table, they’re number 12. I’m not sure they are.”
There are currently plenty of quality teams in the NFL, at least on paper. The AFC in particular looks like a gauntlet. The Chiefs and Bills are the cream of the crop, always in the mix if their quarterbacks are healthy. The Ravens looked like a powerhouse last year, too.
However, the rest of the AFC doesn’t seem unbeatable for the Steelers. The Bengals’ offense looks daunting, but their defense could be a mess again. The Texans took a step back last year after a good 2023 season. Also, the Steelers beat the Chargers and Broncos last year. Those teams are all different now, but it shows they aren’t out of Pittsburgh’s league.
One of the biggest things going for the Steelers is their consistency. While they haven’t won a playoff game in years, they’ve usually found their way into the postseason. Any team that gets into the playoffs has a chance.
The Steelers’ Super Bowl hopes might come down to how well Rodgers can still play. In recent years, they’ve made the playoffs despite poor quarterback play. While Rodgers isn’t the same player that he used to be, if he can at least be average, Pittsburgh might be able to raise its ceiling.
Also, it’s important to note that the NFL is unpredictable. Injuries and other variables usually shake the league up. A path could open up for the Steelers to fight for a championship. Similarly, their season could be a disaster. They made improvements, and now, they’ll have to hope all their new pieces can jell to make them Super Bowl contenders.