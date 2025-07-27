When will Roman Wilson start making noise?

Through three days of training camp, Steelers WR Roman Wilson has felt largely anonymous, despite plenty of first-team playing time. As of now, he seems pretty clearly the team’s third receiver. So far, though, that appears to be based much more on usage rate than it is productivity.

The Steelers drafted Roman Wilson in the third round last year, and barely had a chance to see him. He played in just one game, logging five snaps, a non-descript debut bookmarked by injuries. This season, we keep hearing about the high hopes the team has for him, but lack the corroborating evidence.

That’s not to say Roman Wilson is doing anything wrong, and to be fair, the Steelers have largely worked underneath in the opening days of training camp. He did see a deep target yesterday, but the trailing defenders dislodged the ball. He also had another play on which he appeared not to be on the same page as Aaron Rodgers. According to beat writers, Rodgers had a talk with Wilson after practice, perhaps explaining what he wanted him to do.

It’s still early goings, and there’s absolutely no cause for alarm. Generally speaking, the offense has seemed to have the better of things so far, the offense needing to catch up. Both sides have a lot of new pieces, and Roman Wilson is sort of one of them. There is no bigger new pieces than Rodgers, however, and all of the receivers are adjusting to him.

If Wilson has any chance of making it a competition for the No. 2 WR role, he might want to start making a push now. It’s not that Calvin Austin III is the most daunting competition possible, but time is of the essence. Training camp is not that long, and frankly, Rodgers isn’t going to play much in the preseason, I’m sure. Now is the time to start impressing.

The Steelers do have other wide receivers they can play, like Robert Woods, or even Scotty Miller. It’s fine to have all the toughness and competitiveness in the world, but at some point, a wide receiver has to make plays, pick up yards, and score points.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.