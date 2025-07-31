When Should We Start Worrying About Steelers’ Offense?

When should we start getting concerned about the Steelers’ offense?

The Steelers’ offense through the first week of training camp, adjusting to Aaron Rodgers, has lacked what the team envisions. At least that’s what it appears, unless the defense is that much better than last season. Even considering a noticeable jump from the defense, however, it still seems as if something amiss.

Granted, there is a lot for the Steelers to work on with Aaron Rodgers on the offensive side of the ball. The defense, at least, had the offseason to prepare. The Steelers didn’t even know who their quarterback would be until shortly before minicamp. And even then, he didn’t work in team drills.

Then again, the issues with the Steelers’ offense right now aren’t limited to Rodgers, even if that’s part of it. Right now, he lacks timing with his receivers, including Roman Wilson and Jonnu Smith. But the defense dominated the run game yesterday, for example, and you can’t blame that on Rodgers.

The offensive line is still young and coming together. While the Steelers added pieces to their defense, that’s generally more veteran, plug-and-play cases like Jalen Ramsey. But the Steelers need their line to jell before the offense can take off, and Isaac Seumalo isn’t even practicing.

After yesterday’s practice, Troy Fautanu admitted he’s still learning to trust his knee. While he’s made progress in that regard, the pads, he said, was another first step. How will the Steelers’ offense, and the offensive line, look like during the next practice in pads?

Obviously, it’s too early to panic, but one would like to see the tide turned. You also want Pittsburgh’s defense to look suffocating, I grant you. But the Steelers have Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf on offense, so it should look somewhat respectable. They have their isolated moments, particularly in the red zone—which is nice, to be sure. But suffice it to say that this isn’t a unit that is in midseason form. Rodgers said he’s still figuring out the offense himself, though he hopes to have it down shortly.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.