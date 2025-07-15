What Move Do Steelers Need To Make Before Training Camp?

What move do the Steelers need to make before training camp?

The Steelers open training camp next week as they head to Latrobe, so what must they do before that time? They have certainly juggled things quite a bit this offseason, but are they prepared to bring this roster into camp? Of course, they have a history of making moves during camp, but what must they accomplish beforehand, if anything?

I would argue the Steelers need to bring in a veteran safety, ideally before or early in training camp. Pardon me, but I just don’t think Quindell Johnson and Sebastian Castro are going to cut it. And that’s even assuming that some quirky combination of Juan Thornhill and Jalen Ramsey makes sense in the starting lineup. Sure, you can justify moving on from Minkah Fitzpatrick, but what do you have without him?

One move I do not think is urgent for the Steelers to make before training camp is adding a wide receiver. I think, by and large, the acquisition of TE Jonnu Smith alleviates the urgency. Indeed, I think it’s more valuable now to learn what you have in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson first, and then to make a move. Depending on what you see from your own young players, you determine what type of player you need. Indeed, you may find that you don’t need anybody at all.

Other than that, the team has presumably already made the moves that it intends to make. Beyond personnel, the Steelers have to resolve T.J. Watt’s contract dispute, but they won’t settle that before training camp. If there is an extension candidate, it is Austin, but you probably want to see him in camp first, anyway.

Although not of urgency, the only other real personnel matter for me is swing tackle. The Steelers could make do with Calvin Anderson, but if they can find a veteran during training camp, why not? A different veteran, of course, since Anderson is himself a veteran. Or maybe they even find that they like Dylan Cook or Spencer Anderson in that role more.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.