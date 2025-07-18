‘What Are We Talking About?’: Chad Johnson Pushes Back Against Narrative That T.J. Watt Is ‘Too Old’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to terms with T.J. Watt on a contract extension. It finally ends the biggest piece of drama that was remaining for the Steelers. Watt gets the payday he was seeking, and the Steelers lock up their franchise star for a few more years. However, not everyone likes the deal. Some are criticizing it because Watt is coming off a down season by his standards and could be exiting his prime. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson tried to dispel those concerns, though.

“I hate hearing people say, ‘He’s too old. He’s over the hill,'” Johnson said recently on Nightcap. “What are we talking about here? We’re talking about T.J. Watt. Because if it wasn’t there, he’d get paid exactly that, maybe more, somewhere else. Stop playing.

“Because you know what you get. You know what you get with the product. He’s not falling off no cliff no time soon. It’s not happening. He’s not one of those types of players.”

Last year, Watt recorded 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles. He made the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro. For most players, that would be a career year. However, Watt’s standard is higher, and therefore, he’s received more criticism.

It’s true that Watt was held without a sack over the Steelers’ final three regular-season games of 2024. He wasn’t very impactful down the stretch, and Pittsburgh being in free fall didn’t help, either. Usually, Watt would’ve helped uplift them during a down period. Instead, he disappeared, having some of his worst games of the season.

However, that shouldn’t erase what he did for the entire season. Watt made his share of game-changing plays throughout the season. Whether it was timely sacks, crucial forced fumbles, or simply a key pressure, Watt showed up in big moments, earning this extension.

TJ WATT SACK

JOE BURROW FUMBLE@steelers RECOVER pic.twitter.com/VSAtnTR99D — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 1, 2024

That’s been a trend in his career. Watt isn’t just a pass rusher either; he’s a playmaker. Without him, the Steelers are a much worse team. Yes, he turns 31 this season, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be a far worse player.

James Harrison won his Defensive Player of the Year award during his age-30 season. Terrell Suggs posted 56.5 sacks after turning 30. Julius Peppers recorded 78.5 career sacks after turning 30. Therefore, Watt’s NFL career isn’t over just because he’s older. He could dominate this season, like he did when he got his last contract extension. Johnson’s analysis isn’t wrong.