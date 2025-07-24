‘We’ll See’: Tomlin, Steelers Hoping Jonnu Smith Can Help Fill Void Opened With George Pickens Trade

The Steelers created a hole by trading George Pickens, but Jonnu Smith, they hope, at least helped to fill it. A tight end isn’t going to be a one-for-one replacement for a potential No. 1 WR, but they don’t need that from him after trading for DK Metcalf. The Steelers emphasized how much they coveted his receiving skills, however, which are hard to ignore.

“We love his flexibility”, Omar Khan said of Jonnu Smith, via the Steelers’ website. “If you look at where he played last year and even when Arthur [Smith] had him a couple of years ago, he lines up at receiver. He has the ability to play receiver, outside receiver, inside receiver, tight end”.

In 2023 for the Atlanta Falcons under Arthur Smith, Jonnu Smith logged 653 offensive snaps. Of those, he played 268 snaps in the slot and 80 more out wide. He even played 29 snaps out of the backfield, though we’ll see if the Steelers plan to exploit that attribute.

Last season, Smith had a career year, playing a bigger receiving role with the Miami Dolphins. Of his 626 offensive snaps, he played 254 from the slot and 148 out wide. Never before had he seen so much time in the slot or out wide, even going back to 2023.

Over the past two seasons, Smith has earned more snaps playing traditional receiving roles. He has rewarded his teams by producing, posting a career year in 2024. For the Dolphins, he caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Steelers aren’t likely anticipating he will replicate those numbers, but they won’t complain if he does. Mike Tomlin knows they created a big hole by trading George Pickens. Asked to what degree Jonnu Smith could fill it, he said, “We’ll see. I think that some of those questions are answered in team development, in the performance of not only Jonnu, but others”.

Last month, Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni anointed Calvin Austin III his second wide receiver. He has never produced to that level, but this would, in theory, be his first opportunity to do so. But where does Roman Wilson fit into that, and TE Pat Freiermuth? Will Jonnu Smith jump the line in front of all of them?

With all the new pieces, this training camp should be an interesting one for the Steelers. For players like Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey, they have to find out just what their roles ought to be. They just acquired them in recent weeks, so this is their first time even meeting their new teammates.

Smith, of course, knows OC Arthur Smith very well. He worked with Smith in Tennessee for years, first as his tight ends coach, then as his offensive coordinator. He played under Smith as his head coach in Atlanta in 2023. Now reunited with the Steelers, and watching him make the Pro Bowl last year, I’m sure he has some ideas for Jonnu Smith.