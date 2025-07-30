‘We Got A Punt Battle:’ Danny Smith ‘Blessed’ To Have Both Corliss Waitman And Cameron Johnston

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an effort to improve their punting situation last offseason by signing Cameron Johnston, but a torn ACL in Week 1 led the team to turn to Corliss Waitman. Waitman performed well for the Steelers, and with Johnston back healthy, special teams coordinator Danny Smith declared the starting punter job a “battle” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

“We got a punt battle. Cam is a great punter. Cam has got credentials. Corliss came in last year and did a great job. We got a battle in camp man, we really do,” Smith said. “They are great players, they are great guys, they are great teammates, they are great workers. They’re two NFL punters and I’m blessed to have ’em both.”

Waitman averaged 46.4 yards per punt with 27 punts inside the 20-yard line last season. It was the most consistent punter play the Steelers had gotten in years, and it came after they lost their starting punter who had been one of the best punters in the league. With Johnston healthy, the general expectation was that he would regain the starting job, but Smith isn’t assuring the job to anybody.

Per Alex Kozora, during special teams on Saturday, Waitman had a “really good” punt that landed inside the five, and it’s a competition that could continue through the end of camp.

Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman getting some punts in. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/naXDWlkpVx — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 26, 2025

Both Johnston and Waitman will likely have an opportunity to punt in the preseason, and their performance in a game setting could influence the competition. The Steelers would be on the hook for some dead money if they wind up cutting Johnston, but it’s not a significant enough amount that it would influence the team if they do feel that Waitman is the better punter.

It’s an underrated competition that hasn’t been talked about a ton, but winning the field position battle is going to be important for the Steelers, especially with such a talented defense. Smith seems fired up about both Waitman and Johnston, and if both impress in the preseason, the Steelers could potentially try and get some value by flipping one of them for a late-round pick to a punter-needy team.

Smith also had some praise for long snapper Corliss Waitman, and he’s excited about the continuity in his special teams unit.

“When you’ve got the continuity, you should be better. We got the continuity. We will be better.”

Pittsburgh’s special teams unit has always been one of the best in the league. Smith expects the same this season, no matter who is punting.