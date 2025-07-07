Watch: Video Montage Of Aaron Rodgers’ Practice With Steelers Teammates

While it’s hardly an All-22 view of last week, there’s new footage of Aaron Rodgers’ Malibu workout with new Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. Proactive Sports Performance, a company Rodgers works with, released a montage of clips of Rodgers’ session with a handful of Steelers pass catchers.

Video montage of Aaron Rodgers with receivers last week via proactivesp (Proactive Sports Performance) on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/YtgG8mTNpv — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 7, 2025

The clip is heavily edited and spends as much time showing the group on the basketball court than the football field. But there’s still snippets worth noting. WR DK Metcalf decked out in his helmet, WR Calvin Austin III training in the gym in the final frames, Rodgers rolling out and on the move for one of his goal-line passes, and WR Scotty Miller making a nice one-handed snag.

Rodgers was joined by wide receivers Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller, Roman Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Calvin Austin along with tight end Pat Freiermuth for the session. It’s not clear if the group practiced for just one more day and a couple hours on air isn’t exactly going to transform the season. But any additional time Rodgers and the group can work together is a benefit.

Entering the summer, Pittsburgh’s wide receiver depth chart is largely settled. Metcalf is the team’s No. 1 while Austin is the favorite to be the No. 2 wideout. Wilson is looking to rebound after missing nearly his entire rookie season due to injury. Skowronek is a key special teamer while veteran Robert Woods, who didn’t attend the gathering, is likely to make the team as a blocker and slot receiver. It’s possible Pittsburgh keeps a sixth receiver but given the tight end heavy nature of Arthur Smith’s system, five is likely the max. That puts Miller and the others on the practice squad.

The group will reunite later this month when the Steelers report to training camp on July 23. The team will hold its first of 15 public practices the following day. Preseason action begins in August, though Rodgers figures to play very little if at all. Over the past five preseasons, he’s logged a total of 10 snaps, all coming in 2023 during his first year with the New York Jets. In Rodgers’ first year with Pittsburgh, it’d be worthwhile to get him a handful of reps in the tune-up games ahead of the season opener against his former Jets team.