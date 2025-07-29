Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 65)

July 29 – Ep. 65: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I give some of their biggest takeaways from the start of Steelers training camp.

In the first topic, we discuss the new-look secondary and all the versatility and position flexibility brought to the team by Jalen Ramsey.

For the second topic, we discuss injuries to Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones and how concerned we are about Jones in particular.

For the final topic, we preview the first padded practice happening later today.

To wrap things up, we answer two listener questions about special teams and Will Howard.

Thank you for joining us for this 38-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

