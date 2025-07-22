Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 64)

July 22 – Ep. 64: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by giving opinions on the new 1933 Steelers throwback jerseys.

For the second topic, we discuss T.J. Watt’s new contract and expectations for his career moving forward.

For the final topic, we go through several of our top position battles to watch at training camp, including the defensive backs, wide receivers, offensive tackles, and more.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about undrafted free agents and the backup safety.

Thank you for joining us for this 40-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

