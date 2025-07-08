Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 62)

July 8 – Ep. 62: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by discussing last week’s massive trade that saw the Steelers ship Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Is the team better than it was before and who ultimately won the trade?

For the second topic, we talk about Aaron Rodgers’ Malibu workout with teammates and discuss who was present and who was missing. Is it a disappointment that Will Howard and the other quarterbacks weren’t included?

For the final topic, we talk about James Harrison’s comments about Mike Tomlin’s best and worst trait and some of what Aditi Kinkhabwala said about former players’ opinions of him as a head coach.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about the 2027 draft.

