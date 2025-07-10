Watch: Steelers Depot Jeopardy (Episode 3)

Bringing you guys another video today. Our third episode of Steelers Depot Jeopardy. In this edition, David Orochena, Jonathan Heitritter, and Jake Brockhoff compete to be this week’s winner and the final person to advance to our winners episode, the fourth and final one we’ll share of the offseason.

Like the other episodes, they will “buzz in” and answer Steelers-related questions. Today’s episode has four categories: History, Colleges, Potpourri, and Modern Day. The final question will be Final Jeopardy, where each contestant will write down their answer with one last wager to determine the winner.

Shout out to Troy Montgomery for handling the scorekeeping in the background.

