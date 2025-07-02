Watch: Steelers Depot Jeopardy (Episode 2)

Bringing you guys another video today. After great feedback on Episode One, we have Episode Two of Steelers Depot Jeopardy. This time, David Orochena, Troy Montgomery, and Dave Bryan are competing to be this week’s winner. Like the first episode was reflective of the actual show, they will “buzz in” and answer Steelers-related questions in these four categories: Colleges, Steelers’ history, Potpourri (random questions), and Steelers’ records.

The last question will be Final Jeopardy, where each contestant will write down their answer with one last wager to determine the winner.

Special shoutout to Ross McCorkle for handling the scorekeeping in the background.

Our goal is to have at least two more episodes with a “winner’s edition” for the fourth, winners from the first three shows battling to be the grand champion.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.