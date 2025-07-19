Watch: Steelers Depot Jeopardy (Champion’s Edition – Final Episode)

Bringing you guys another video today. Our fourth and final episode of Steelers Depot Jeopardy for the offseason. This one is the Champion’s Edition, featuring the winners from the previous three episodes. Dave Bryan, Ross McCorkle, and David Orochena will compete to be the grand winner and earn ultimate bragging rights (the best prize I’m willing to give away).

This set of questions will be, by far, the most challenging. Will the guys buckle under the pressure or shine through?

Shoutout to Troy Montgomery for handling scorekeeping in the background.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

