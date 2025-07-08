Watch: Reviewing Payton Wilson’s Rookie Year (And Why I’m Excited For 2025)

Bringing you guys another video. Today, we’re here breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Payton Wilson and his rookie season with the team. We look at the good and bad of his game and the themes throughout the season. It focuses on his run defense and coverage, with concluding thoughts on how he can improve his sophomore season in 2025.

We go through about more than a dozen plays from his season.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

