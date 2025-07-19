Watch: Darius Slay Shows Off Eagles Super Bowl Ring

Super Bowl champion Darius Slay officially has the hardware to prove it. Players on the Philadelphia Eagles 2024 roster received their rings Friday, and Slay was quick to show off the massive piece of jewelry now on his finger. Slay shared an Instagram story video of him trying it on.

The ring consists of massive diamonds representing the franchise’s two Lombardis and each player’s name and jersey number on it.

The Eagles’ Twitter/X account showed off a couple more angles of the ring. The inside shows the scores of each of the team’s playoff wins while also containing a message that reads “You Can’t Be Great Without The Greatness Of Others” just below its face.

You can’t be great without the greatness of others 💍 pic.twitter.com/dBR9SPYI76 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 19, 2025

Slay played for Philadelphia from 2020 to 2024. Nearly cut years ago, he stayed on roster and started 14 games for the Eagles last season. Though he failed to intercept a regular season pass, he picked off Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love in the team’s Wild Card game, helping lead a 22-10 victory. The following week against the Los Angeles Rams, he broke up three passes. In the Super Bowl, Slay played nearly 90-percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps, recording two solo tackles in a dominant 40-22 victory.

It’s the first Super Bowl championship of Slay’s 12-year career.

Cut by the Eagles in the offseason, Slay signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers. It’s likely to be his final NFL season and he cited a chance to win a second Super Bowl as one reason why he signed with Pittsburgh.

Of course, the Steelers have plenty of work to do in order to reach that point. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016 and last appeared in a Super Bowl in 2010. The team’s last win came in 2008. Slay is a savvy veteran cornerback in a much-improved room. Pittsburgh traded for Jalen Ramsey while signing Brandin Echols during free agency. Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are among the team’s returning players.

For fans who want a taste of their own Super Bowl ring, a limited edition one made for fans by Jostens (the company that makes the actual Super Bowl rings) is on sale for the low price of $55,000.