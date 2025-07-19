Watch: Aaron Rodgers Completes Offseason Training At Proactive Sports Performance

When Aaron Rodgers said he was all-in on football from the moment he agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he wasn’t just offering lip service. From that point forward, he’s been committed to entering the season in the best possible shape through his offseason workout program at Proactive Sports Performance.

They shared a video on Instagram, passed along by FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer (who was participating in this workout program alongside the athletes). It appears that FOX Sports’ pregame show will be must-watch television this season as Glazer gives nuggets about his offseason workout buddy, Rodgers

Greatttt last day of #nfloffseason training. Great crew. We all pushed each other for the last month and a half. Now… back to football… THANK GOD!

https://t.co/epmFRyqZrf — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) July 19, 2025

Rodgers is shown in the video multiple times, leading the charge as they all ran up and down the steps to the beach and playing a good old fashioned game of Jackpot on the beach.

This was more of a celebration of the end of their offseason, not to be mistaken for an actual workout. Rodgers appeared in some of their other videos throughout the offseason in more traditional training activities like agility work and conditioning work on cones.

Just a couple weeks ago, seemingly in the middle of this workout program at Proactive Sports Performance, Rodgers was working doubletime with some of his Steelers teammates in Malibu. He hosted Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Pat Freiermuth, Calvin Austin III, DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson.

Last offseason, Rodgers would have still been working through his rehab from his Week 1 Achilles tear the season prior. The start of 2025 should be different with 2 full years to recover from the injury and extra time for training in the offseason.

I looked through the footage for any other Steelers. Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson and S DeShon Elliott have done stuff with Proactive in the past, but I was unable to spot them. Chances are decent that Rodgers crossed paths with one or both of them at some point throughout his training, however.

Training camp begins on Thursday, so Rodgers will have a quick changeover from his training program to moving his life down to St. Vincent College in Latrobe for a few weeks. His extra conditioning work should help him at the start of camp when it’s currently forecasted for 90 degree weather and humidity.