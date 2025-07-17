‘Unwilling To Be Aggressive’: Analyst Knocks Aaron Rodgers For ‘Dishonorable Quarterback Play’

When it comes to playing quarterback in the NFL, there are a few different archetypes we typically see. Some are gunslingers, refusing to shy away from any open window, no matter how small. Some use their athleticism to create chances on the fly. Others serve more as a game manager. In Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are getting a player who’s done all three.
On Thursday’s episode of The Athletic Football Show, Derrik Klassen attempted to rank quarterbacks based on what he calls honorability. In short, he describes an honorable quarterback as someone who’s willing to be creative after a play breaks down, move around in the pocket, and play without fear. Unfortunately, he doesn’t think Rodgers has those traits anymore. Klassen put Rodgers in the lowest tier.
“2024 Aaron Rodgers is dishonorable quarterback play. He wants to throw stick, he wants to throw slant-flat, and he wants to throw his million back-shoulder fade balls. Outside of that, he’s a little bit unwilling to be aggressive inside the offense,” Klassen said.
While dishonorable is a strong word, you’d find it difficult to find many who enjoyed watching Aaron Rodgers throw the football at the beginning of the 2024 season. And even as he grew more comfortable as the year went on, Rodgers did stick to these concepts Klassen brings up. He did throw the deep ball with Garrett Wilson, and even more once Davante Adams came to town. When he looked deep down the field, it was often a back-shoulder fade as Klassen describes.
Looking ahead to 2025, there’s a good chance we see more of the same. DK Metcalf is certainly a deep threat, and he should get a lot of back-shoulder looks from Rodgers. It’s a throw he’s comfortable making, and Metcalf is a massive target.
The slant-flat concept Klassen brings up is relatively simple. It involves the outside receiver coming over the middle on a slant, while an inside receiver, whether it be the slot, tight end or even a running back, runs a quick route to the flat. This is a simple read, and it allows the quarterback to get the ball out of his hands quickly, hopefully to a receiver in space. Players like Calvin Austin III, Jonnu Smith, Roman Wilson, and even Kenneth Gainwell could be involved here.
Still, getting rid of the ball quickly is another knock Klassen has for Rodgers.
“With Aaron Rodgers, it so often feels like, okay the first two things I wanted aren’t there, I’m aborting the play,” Klassen said.
At this point in his career, this is the reality with Rodgers. He doesn’t have the athleticism, especially post-Achilles injury, to scramble and make throws off-platform like he used to. If his first couple of reads aren’t there, he’d much rather get rid of the ball than take a costly sack. That can be a good thing, or a bad thing. It negates sacks and will help keep Rodgers healthy throughout the season. However, it also means the offense won’t have the same level of creativity as other teams.
All that said, Rodgers can play “dishonorably,” and still have success. Pittsburgh doesn’t need him to play like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes. If he can just manage the game and make the right throws when needed, the offense should be just fine.