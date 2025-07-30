Two Steelers Clear Waivers, Land On Injured Reserve

A pair of Pittsburgh Steelers have cleared waivers and landed on injured reserve after suffering early training camp injuries. WR Montana Lemonious-Craig and EDGE Jeremiah Moon reverted to IR, according to the NFL’s transaction sheet.

Both players suffered soft tissue injuries over the course of the team’s four non-padded practices.

Each player was waived/injured on Tuesday as part of a flurry of roster moves.

Lemonious-Craig suffered the injury mid-way through Sunday’s practice and was unable to finish. Undrafted out of Arizona by way of Colorado, he was signed by the team after trying out during the Steelers’ May rookie minicamp. A deep reserve fighting to gain reps, he caught one pass for 15 yards during the team period, according to our training camp charting. Now on injured reserve, his split salary should come in at $490,000.

Moon suffered a calf injury early in last Saturday’s practice. Ostensibly hurt during an initial special-teams period of an individual session, well before the first team period began, Moon stood off to the side and spoke with trainers before being carted from the field. Claimed off waivers at the start of the 2024 offseason, he appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last year. He logged nine tackles. Primarily playing on special teams, his most notable moment came blocking a punt in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers blocked another punt, their fourth of the past two seasons. Breaking down how Jeremiah Moon got so free, what the job of the PP is, and how the Raiders screwed up. #Steelers https://t.co/isontnrmgI pic.twitter.com/MAaVmNVSAM — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 14, 2024

Moon finished the year notching 222 special teams snaps and another 111 defensively. He started the 2024 season on injured reserve after suffering a training camp injury. His split salary is expected to be $540,000.

Both players could be waived with injury settlements. In theory, that would allow them to return to the team after a few months. Though uncommon, it’s an avenue the Steelers have taken several times in recent years. Running back Master Teague once circled back to the team in 2022, while nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and EDGE Julius Welschof were eventually re-signed after camp injuries last season.