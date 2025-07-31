Two New Steelers Mix It Up In Heated Camp Scuffle (Update)

UPDATE, 11:35 a.m.: The scraps between Jonnu Smith and Juan Thornhill wasn’t the only one during the day between pass catcher and safety.

Star receiver DK Metcalf and new safety Chuck Clark reportedly got into a bit of a scuffle, too. According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, Metcalf was heated after one rep, which saw some dustups after the catch.

DK Metcalf heated. Couple dust ups after making a catch. Not sure what happened but Metcalf is mad. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2025

The Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko reports it was Clark who was throwing punches at Metcalf, leading to the scuffle. The incident between the two veterans is a continuation of a very chippy day in Latrobe.

Now we have Chuck Clark throwing punches at DK Metcalf for … some reason. Very chippy day. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 31, 2025

Our original story is below.

It’s scorching in Latrobe during training camp at Saint Vincent College, and it just might be starting to get to the players.

Tight end Jonnu Smith and safety Juan Thornhill got after it Thursday during a non-padded practice after a one-on-one rep, leading to the first legitimate scrap of training camp.

According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, Smith won the rep against Thornhill, skying over him to make a catch. After making the catch, Smith threw the football at Thornhill, leading to the veteran safety charging after Smith, leading to the scrap.

Healthy scrap between Jonnu Smith and Juan Thornhill. Physical 1 on 1 rep. Smith broke away and skied over to catch ball. Threw ball at Thornhill and the two went at it. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2025

Steelers Depot’s Tim Rice was able to capture some photos of the scrap.

The two weren’t done after the first rep. After being broken up by teammates after the first scrap, the two lined up a few reps later and went at it 1-on-1 again. This time, Thornhill won the physical rep, breaking up the pass.

After making the play, Thornhill took the ball and shoved it into Smith’s chest, leading to the two needing to be separated again. Though the pads aren’t on, tempers are flaring in the heat in Latrobe.

Two go again final rep. Pass incomplete, Thornhill talking so much trash. Picks up ball, runs to Smith, and rams it in his chest. Tempers flaring. #Steelers https://t.co/0HDREmke8m — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2025

Whole team came over to watch the physical rematch which was incomplete w good coverage by Thornhill. He then presented Smith with the ball. A few seconds later they had to break them up again #Steelers — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 31, 2025

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Thornhill and Smith went over by the water coolers between reps and continued to jaw at each other. According to Batko, Thornhill told Smith, “I ain’t no puppy!” as he stood his ground against the standout tight end.

Juan Thornhill followed Jonnu Smith over to the water cooler but they aren’t discussing politics or the economy. “I ain’t no puppy!” Thornhill says. They ran it back in the drill and they’re still fighting after a very handsy rep by both. pic.twitter.com/x7omDtijJB — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 31, 2025

The scrap between the two isn’t much of a surprise. Both are physical players with a lot of pride. Thornhill has been very outspoken since signing with the Steelers and seems to bring a legitimate edge to the secondary once again. He’s vocal, and he’s going to let players know about it.

Smith has always been more of that silent type, letting his play do the talking. But he’s never shied away from physicality or letting defenders know what he did to them in the moment. In training camp with the heat the way it is in Latrobe, it was only a matter of time until things exploded on the field.

The fact that two new members of the organization truly kicked things off is fitting, considering how aggressive and urgent the Steelers were this offseason with all of the moves made from a roster perspective.

We’ll see if things carry over into padded practices between the two.