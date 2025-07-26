Turning Up The Heat: Kaleb Johnson Credits ‘110-Degree’ Arizona Workouts For Camp Readiness

Dry heat and humid heat are two different things, but none of that matters when it’s 110 degrees outside. That’s the approach rookie RB Kaleb Johnson took ahead of his first training camp at Saint Vincent College, and it’s paying off big time.

Johnson told the media before practice today about his Arizona workouts with teammates Ben Skowronek just ahead of camp.

“We was working out in Arizona. Helmets on, it was like 110 degrees every day, and just really adapting myself to that,” Johnson said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “So when I got here [to camp], it was nothing. It’s easy. So that’s really what I’ve been focusing on, just always being in shape and always being ready to go when I’m here.”

Mike Tomlin moved practice back to the usual afternoon slot it has been at for years after a brief experiment in the morning last year. He mentioned the lack of heat as the reason for the change. Camp is supposed to get players ready and acclimated to the season, and you never know how hot it might be on game day in September or October. The misery of adapting to the heat is part of getting ready for the season, and Johnson took it upon himself to check that item off the list before arriving in Latrobe.

It paid off for him, as Tomlin cited Johnson’s level of conditioning and preparation when asked about the rookie this week. Better conditioning equals more reps, and more reps speed up the learning curve. Johnson was already viewed as a rookie who could take over as the starter at some point this season, but his conditioning has the potential to speed that process up.

It also speaks to his level of commitment to being great. Rookies have a long offseason of draft preparation, rookie minicamp, and many other events that chew up time. The fact that Johnson is already preparing like a veteran is excellent news for the Steelers.