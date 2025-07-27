Troy Fautanu Ready To Play ‘Real Football’ When The Pads Come On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their last non-padded session Sunday before the pads can come on during practice Tuesday, and OL Troy Fautanu is eager to play some “real football.” Fautanu told the media ahead of Sunday’s practice that it’s not fun playing in shorts as an offensive lineman.

“There’s a lot of banter going on between the offense and defense right now. Yesterday, things got a little rowdy. That’s something that’s normal, but I’m super excited just to be able to finally play real football. Because as an offensive lineman, the worst thing is to play football in shorts and t-shirts,” he said via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

There was a minor skirmish toward the end of practice yesterday when DL Dean Lowry ran over C Zach Frazier, as Alex Kozora reported. Tensions boiling between the offense and defense is nothing new during training camp.

Without the pads on, though, the level of physicality is inherently capped. Fautanu is evidently excited to be able to hit for real.

Having the pads on will be a better gauge of how Pittsburgh’s offensive and defensive line can perform. Obviously, they’re still going through drills and team periods, but without pads, it’s harder to evaluate when guys obviously can’t be as physical. With the pads on, the Steelers are able to do OL/DL 1-on-1s and backs on backers, two drills that get the team going and help embrace the physicality that the Steelers want to have in camp.

Fautanu likely isn’t the only player itching to get the pads on, and Tuesday should be a fun practice with players finally able to hit for the first time since the end of last season. There’s always an added level of intensity when the pads do come on, and with a defense that likes to talk a lot of trash, the minor skirmish yesterday might not be the last of camp.

Next week should be a fun one at Saint Vincent College with the pads coming on. Fautanu will look to show what he’s capable of doing.