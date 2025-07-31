Trio Of Steelers DL Dealing With Knee Injuries, Tomlin Says

Injuries are starting to pile up along the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line.

One day after Esezi Otomewo left practice with a knee injury, the Steelers are now down Dean Lowry and Jacob Slade, too.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, the three are dealing with knee injuries, which led to OLB DeMarvin Leal taking some reps in the trenches Thursday in the non-padded practice, the Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter tweeted moments ago.

Steelers thin on defensive lines Jacob Slade and Dean Lowry, also dealing with knee injuries, coach Mike Tomlin. They join Esezi Otomewo as known injuries on the d-line. Cam Heyward got a day off so DeMarvin Leal moved up from OLB and took reps in the trenches. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 31, 2025

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was given a veteran’s day off.

Prior to practice Thursday, which was moved up to the morning to avoid storms later in the afternoon, the Steelers reportedly worked out former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Cameron Young, giving Pittsburgh a potential option in the trenches ahead of another padded practice Friday night.

Friday night’s practice will be held at Latrobe High School, the annual Friday Night Lights practice that is open to fans.

Otomewo went down Wednesday during a play in Seven Shots and was carted off. The Steelers signed the former Vikings and Jaguars defensive lineman in free agency, giving them additional depth in the trenches. After practice Wednesday, Tomlin stated that his knee injury was being evaluated.

It’s unclear when Lowry and Slade went down with injuries. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noted that Slade didn’t participate in practice at all Thursday prior to Tomlin addressing Slade’s absence following practice.

Not seeing DL Jacob Slade in positional drills. Steelers d-line shorthanded today. But plenty of reps for those working. #Steelers https://t.co/SsPlyH4yyX — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2025

Slade has been with the Steelers since last season, playing in 71 snaps in the preseason and grading out at a 68.9 overall from Pro Football Focus. Lowry signed as a free agent last year after being released by the Vikings. He provided key depth in 2024, playing in 12 games.

In those 12 games, Lowry played 159 snaps, grading out at a 34.3 overall from PFF, primarily struggling in run defense but generating nine pressures as a pass rusher.

With all three being evaluated, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Steelers make a roster move ahead of Friday’s practice to ensure they have enough available bodies in the trenches.